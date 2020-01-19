Popular MMA star Conor McGregor called out Nigerian fighter Kamaru Usman after his stunning win over Donald Cerrone on his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) return on Saturday, January, 18, 2020.

McGregor knocked out Cerrone in just 40 seconds in the headline fight at UFC 246 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

It was the Irishman’s first UFC fight after 15 months out of the octagon.

McGregor didn’t look rusty as he showed slickness, athleticism and power to quickly obliterate Cerrone.

The 31-year-old is trying to regain prominence in the UFC after his disappointing defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October 2018 and a host of fighters are being touted as his next opponent.

The victory made McGregor the first UFC fighter to hold knockout finishes in the Featherweight, Lightweight, and Welterweight divisions.

With his eyes set for the best in the Welterweight division, he called out Nigerian fighter Usman who is the division’s champion and Jorge Masvidal who were present at the fight after his win.

“Anyone of these mouthy fools can get it!” he said after the fight.

''I've made history. I'm the first fighter in UFC history to secure knockouts in three different divisions," McGregor declared.

“I like this weight division, I feel very good. I don't believe I'm there yet, I've got a lot to do, I'm going to party then get back to it. Every single one of them can get it, I'm back!” he also said.

Shortly before McGregor’s post-match comments, a series of tweets from Usman’s account which has been hacked were aimed at the Irish fighter.