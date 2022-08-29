TRANSFERS

Crystal Palace launch £27m bid for former loan star after double stinkers for Chelsea

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Patrick Vieira wants Conor Gallagher back at Selhurst Park this summer with the midfielder having failed to impress in the colours of Blue this season.

Conor Gallagher could return to Crystal Palace this summer
Conor Gallagher could return to Crystal Palace this summer

Crystal Palace are interested in sealing a return for Conor Gallagher from Chelsea this summer.

The Eagles are hopeful of convincing the Blues and the player himself to agree to a permanent transfer rather than him moving for a second consecutive loan stint at Selhurst Park.

Gallagher has started the past two matches for Chelsea and failed to impress in Thomas Tuchel's side - having played in the 3-0 loss to Leeds to Elland Road a week ago, before getting sent off against Leicester City in their 2-1 win over the weekend.

Conor Gallagher got sent off for Chelsea in their 2-1 win against Leicester City on Saturday
Conor Gallagher got sent off for Chelsea in their 2-1 win against Leicester City on Saturday Twitter

However, the 22-year-old English midfielder has since apologized to his team-mates and the club’s supporters after being sent off for two yellow cards inside 28 minutes of the 2-1 win against Leicester City on Saturday.

According to reports on Monday, Crystal Palace have reportedly launched a bid of around £27 million for their former loan star Conor Gallagher in a bid to permanently re-sign the midfielder from Chelsea as per The Times.

Conor Gallagher shone for Crystal Palace on loan from Chelsea last season(The Guardian)
Conor Gallagher shone for Crystal Palace on loan from Chelsea last season(The Guardian) Pulse Nigeria

Gallagher scored 8 goals and created 3 assists in the Premier League for Patrick Vieira's side last season, establishing himself as an integral member of Palace's midfield.

The Palace manager who rates the midfielder highly is now relishing a chance to unite with the young midfield star this campaign.

When asked on Monday about Palace's bid to resign the Englishman, Patrick Vieira was quoted to have said: "We are short of numbers, we need players and we will try to bring those players." as per Sky Sports.

Gallagher has been at Chelsea since the age of eight and has a contract until 2025.

David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

Recommended articles

Victor Osimhen explains his decision to Napoli coach Luciano Spalleti amidst Manchester United links

Victor Osimhen explains his decision to Napoli coach Luciano Spalleti amidst Manchester United links

Chelsea terminate Ross Barkley's contract after underwhelming 3-year spell

Chelsea terminate Ross Barkley's contract after underwhelming 3-year spell

Crystal Palace launch £27m bid for former loan star after double stinkers for Chelsea

Crystal Palace launch £27m bid for former loan star after double stinkers for Chelsea

Former Arsenal teammates Thierry Henry & Cesc Fabregas become club owners

Former Arsenal teammates Thierry Henry & Cesc Fabregas become club owners

5 times we’ve heard of African juju culture in European football

5 times we’ve heard of African juju culture in European football

PSG, Porto and other ticket-busters this weekend (Sunday)

PSG, Porto and other ticket-busters this weekend (Sunday)

Trending

Maduka Okoye made his debut for Watford tonight but conceded two goals

A bad night at the office for Maduka Okoye as Dennis sends Watford out

Chidera Ejuke (IMAGO/Shengolpixs)

'He needs to score goals, assists' - Falk tears into Super Eagles winger for 'too much dribbling'

Sunday Oliseh leaves SV Straelen

Former Super Eagles manager Sunday Oliseh resigns after 6 straight defeats

Cristiano Ronaldo could finally leave Manchester United this summer.

Report: Manchester United to offer ₦40b plus Ronaldo for Super Eagles star