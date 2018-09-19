Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

CONMEBOL asks FIFA to hold Copa America in same years as Euros

Football CONMEBOL asks FIFA to hold Copa America in same years as Euros

South American football confederation CONMEBOL announced on Tuesday that it wants to change its calendar so that the Copa America is held in the same year as the European Championship from 2020.

  • Published:
CONMEBOL chief Alejandro Dominguez (R) will need permission from FIFA in order to shift the Copa America from its current calendar play

CONMEBOL chief Alejandro Dominguez (R) will need permission from FIFA in order to shift the Copa America from its current calendar

(AFP/File)

South American football confederation CONMEBOL announced on Tuesday that it wants to change its calendar so that the Copa America is held in the same year as the European Championship from 2020.

The Copa America is usually played the year after the World Cup, with the next edition to be hosted by Brazil in 2019.

"I want to make public that we have submitted a request to FIFA to have the Copa America played in even years from 2020," said CONMEBOL president Alejandro Dominguez.

As the world's oldest international football tournament is part of FIFA's calendar, the sport's governing body must give the proposal the green light.

The Copa America was held in 2016 as a one-off to celebrate the event's centenary, when Dominguez proposed to UEFA the possibility of holding a four-team tournament between the Euro and Copa finalists.

That was not possible because of scheduling issues.

Japan and 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar have been invited to take part in the 2019 Copa America alongside the South American sides.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 2019 U-17 AFCON qualifier Golden Eaglets beat Ghana 3-1 on penalties in...bullet
2 European Football Check out your ultimate TV guide for the new seasonbullet
3 UEFA Champions League Here are the 6 Nigerian players that will...bullet

Football

Raheem Sterling
Raheem Sterling Real Madrid want Manchester City forward to replace Ronaldo
Zhao Chongshan, 63, was a professional footballer during China's Cultural Revolution.
Football China's 'Maradona': the 'Soccer Nut' still going strong at 63
Kylian Mbappe
UEFA Champions League Kylian Mbappe equals Obafemi Martins record
Ministry for Sports rubbish reports of paying Black Starlets meagre amount
WAFU Zone B u-17 Championship Ministry for Sports rubbish reports of paying Black Starlets meagre amount