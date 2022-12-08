CONFIRMED: From Luis to Luis as Spain hire U-21 manager as Enrique's replacement

Who is Luis de la Fuente?

Before becoming manager of Spain's youth team, 61-year-old Luis de la Fuente was a graduate of Athletic Bilbao's youth system and played for their senior team for eight years across two spells for the La Liga side winning the league title on two occasions in 1983 and 1984.

He also had spells with Sevilla and Alaves before retiring in 1994 and delving into managerial life.

He coached Bilbao's youth teams and Alaves' senior team before being appointed manager of Spain's U-19 team in 2013. Luis de la Fuente won the UEFA European Under-19 Championship with Spain in 2015 before moving to the under-21 team, where he also won the UEFA European Under-21 Championship in 2019.

AFP

He was also the manager of the Spain Under-23 team that claimed a silver medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, losing to Brazil in the final.

Why Luis de la Fuente?