Conceicao agrees Porto contract extension

The new deal "means more responsibility", Sergio Conceicao told a news conference.

"I always have one essential thing in mind: the success of Porto professionally," he said, adding he was looking forward to "the return of the fans to the stadiums".

The 46-year-old Portuguese, who has coached Porto since 2017, and won two league titles, a Portuguese Cup and two Supercups, although the club finished second to Sporting in the top-flight last season and lost in the semi-finals of both domestic cups.

Before Porto, the former Portugal winger coached Nantes and several Portuguese clubs including Braga and Vitoria Guimaraes.