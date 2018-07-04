Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Colombian who broke Neymar and Brazil's hearts retires

Football Colombian who broke Neymar and Brazil's hearts retires

Juan Camilo Zuniga, the player who ended Brazilian superstar Neymar's World Cup participation four years ago, announced his retirement on Wednesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Juan Camilo Zuniga is perhaps best known for knocking Neymar out of the 2014 World Cup play

Juan Camilo Zuniga is perhaps best known for knocking Neymar out of the 2014 World Cup

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Juan Camilo Zuniga, the player who ended Brazilian superstar Neymar's World Cup participation four years ago, announced his retirement on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old Colombian wing-back was involved in a collision with Neymar in a quarter-final match at the Brazilian World Cup in 2014 that resulted in the forward suffering a broken vertebrae.

Neymar's World Cup was over and without their talisman Brazil suffered the humiliation of losing 7-1 to eventual champions Germany in the semi-finals.

After himself suffering two injury-plagued years, an emotional Zuniga said: "Today I'm thinking about my future, my family. I'm stepping aside so that tomorrow, when I want to to run around in the park with my children, I'll be able to do so."

The wing-back began and ended his career at Medellin club Atletico Nacional but spent much of his career in Italy, notably a nine-year spell at Napoli.

He spent one season in England at Watford, scoring his only goal for the Hornets against Manchester United.

But he was widely seen as the villain of the 2014 World Cup by fans of the host nation for his role in Neymar's injury.

Brazil's then captain Thiago Silva branded Zuniga "a coward" over the challenge, in which the Colombian's knee made contact with Neymar's back.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father Kehindebullet
2 Mohamed Salah Forward becomes Liverpool’s highest paid player in historybullet
3 Dele Alli Alleged sex tape of Tottenham midfielder hits social mediabullet

Football

Twitter users hailed Kylian Mbappe as France beat Argentina 4-3 in their round of 16 clash of the 2018 FIFA World Cup played on Saturday, June 30.
World Cup 2018 5 things you should know about France 4 Vs 3 Argentina
Vincent Kompany says Belgium cannot match Brazil's individual talents
Football Belgium losing no sleep over Brazil: Kompany
Emmanuel Emenike has advised Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi to relocate his father away from Enugu to prevent another kidnap scenario and also provide more security detail.
Mikel Obi Nigerian striker Emenike advises Super Eagles captain to relocate and provide more security for his father
Cavani scored a brilliant double as Uruguay downed Portugal
Football Uruguay's Cavani unlikely to face France in quarter-final