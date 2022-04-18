CHAMPIONSHIP

Colback's stunning 'fluke' goal highlights dominant Forest win over Semi Ajayi's WBA

Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi watched from the bench as Nottingham Forest destroyed his club West Bromwich Albion at the City Ground.

Jack Colback celebrates his stunning goal. Inset (L-R): Johnson and Ajayi.
Promotion-chasing Nottingham Forest were at their very best on Monday night after a convincing 4-0 destruction of West Bromwich Albion, WBA, who had Super Eagles defender, Semi Ajayi as a spectator at the City Ground.

Semi Ajayi (Instagram/Semi Ajayi)
Three first-half goals and a late one in the second half saw Nottingham Forest take a step closer to cementing a place in the Championship playoffs.

The commentator for the game described Jack Colback's stunning strike as a 'fluke' but whether he meant it or not, Nottingham Forest and their fans won't care about they enhanced their promotion credentials with an easy win.

20-year-old Brennan Johnson has scored 16 goals and assisted 9 others in the league for Nottingham Forest.
A blistering opening 45 minutes saw the host race into a comfortable 3-0 leading heading into the break.

Manchester United loanee, James Garner was at the heart of everything good for Forest, winning the penalty that led to the opener scored by the brilliant 20-year-old, Brennan Johnson.

Then, Garner whipped in a perfect corner kick in the 23rd minute that Ryan Yates superbly headed in to double their advantage.

James Garner congratulates Johnson after his goal.
And the best of the night, Jack Colback completed the first-half rout with what is a goal of the season contender to make it 3-0 in first-half stoppage time.

In the second half, the visitors defended better and restricted the rampant Forest attack led by the youngster, Johnson, who had already scored one and assisted another in the game.

Even Colback couldn't believe the goal he scored.
WBA did a better in the second half but just when they thought they had done enough to leave with a respectable scoreline, Nottingham Forest added the icing on the cake.

Sam Surridge was played through by Philip Zinckernagel and the forward made no mistakes to roof in the fourth goal of the game to finish off a brilliant day's job.

With the result, Forest are now within a touching distance of an automatic promotion spot after closing the gap between them and the top two, Fulham and Bournemouth.

Forest sit fifth on the table with 70 points, seven adrift of Bournemouth, who occupy the last automatic spot.

However, they have now put some daylight between them and the chasing pack of Sheffield United and Millwall, who are also in the race for the playoffs.

