Miembeni coach, Mani Gamera, has been suspended for six months and fined $200 after his side’s 1-0 win over his former employers, Jang’ombe.

After getting the 3 points, the manager went to the stand where his ex-fans were to celebrate the win.

The Miembeni manager made a series of provocative and obscene gestures at them and even pulled his trousers down looking at the stand.

Gamera has then been banned for 6 months fined $200 for his gestures against his ex-team.

