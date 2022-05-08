Naija Derby: 3 clubs with Nigerian players relegated Watford could meet in Championship

Jidechi Chidiezie
Should all of Watford's Nigerian players remain at the club, the Championship could experience a subtle 'Nigeria derby' next season.

3 clubs with Nigerian players relegated Watford could meet in Championship

Watford were on Saturday, relegated from the Premier League to the EFL Championship after falling to a narrow 1-0 defeat to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

The Hornets who needed to pick up maximum points away at Crystal Palace fell at their survival task after Wilfred Zaha scored from the penalty spot following a Hassane Kamara in the box.

Watford currently, boasts of four Nigerian players Emmanuel Dennis, William Troost-Ekong, Oghenekaro Etebo and Samuel Kalu and could see all four play in the EFL Championship next season.

Emmanuel Dennis failed to score for Watford as they fell 1-0 to Crystal Palace
Emmanuel Dennis failed to score for Watford as they fell 1-0 to Crystal Palace

Should all players: except Etebo who returns to Stoke City from his loan spell, remain at Watford, the Championship could experience a subtle 'Nigeria derby' next season.

Barnsley: who have Nigerians Victor Adeboyejo and Daniel Jinadu in their ranks, and Derby County: who have Malcolm Ebiowei of Nigerian descent, have already been relegated from the Championship to the EFL League One.

But there are still clubs in the Championship with Nigerians, that Watford could come up against, next season.

Super Eagles defender Semi Ajayi currently plays for West Brom. The Championship side got relegated from the Premier League in the 2020/21 season and this season, failed to make a swift return.

Semi Ajayi
Semi Ajayi

They finished 10th in the Championship and will take part in next season's campaign alongside Watford, and 22 others.

Stoke City will see an exchange of Nigerians happen at the end of the season. Oghenekaro Etebo: who is on loan at relegated Watford, will make a return to the club, while Josh Maja: who took part in this season's campaign with Stoke, will head back to his parent club Bordeaux, following his loan spell.

Oghenekaro Etebo currently on loan at Watford, will return to being a Stoke City player at the end of the season
Oghenekaro Etebo currently on loan at Watford, will return to being a Stoke City player at the end of the season

Stoke finished 14th and cannot make it to the Premier League next season, nor get relegated from the Championship.

Milton Keynes Dons could be another side with 'Nigerian blood' Watford could meet next season, should they succeed in their quest for Championship football.

22-year-old David Kusumu was in July 2015, called up to the Nigeria U15 national team and took part in a training camp in Abuja.
22-year-old David Kusumu was in July 2015, called up to the Nigeria U15 national team and took part in a training camp in Abuja.

The League One club who have David Kusumu play as a midfielder for them, finished 3rd this season and qualified for the playoff round.

Should they win the League One playoffs, they will join already promoted Wigan and Rotherham United in the Championship next season.

Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse.

