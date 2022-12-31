Club Brugge announces former Premier League manager as new boss

Club Brugge have announced Scott Parker as their new head coach.
The 42-year-old who held the role in the Premier League this season with Bournemouth before his sack would replace Carl Hoefkens as the head coach of Club Brugge.
Scott Parker succeeds Carl Hoefkens
They went searching for a replacement immediately, with names like Steven Gerrard and Danish national team coach Kasper Hjulmund heading their list.
They were turned down by Gerrard and Hjulmund, but not Scott Parker, who the club have now announced as the new head coach.
The club put out a statement on their website this evening, where they announced Scott Parker as the successor of Carl Hoefkens.
