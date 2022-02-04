Clippers 111-110 Lakers: Lessons learnt from exhilarating Los Angeles derby

Reggie Jackson hit what turned out to be the game-winning floater with four seconds left on the clock, which was enough time for Anthony Davis to attempt to win it for the Lakers but his mid-range shot rolled off the rim and out.

The Lakers showed fighting spirit

The Clippers were up by 17 points with four minutes left in the third quarter and looked certain to blow out their rivals on the way to a third straight derby win. But thanks to sheer determination on both ends of the court, the Lakers dissolved that deficit and even led by a point in the closing seconds until Reggie Jackson hit the winner to break their hearts.

Russell Westbrook was a key figure in the comeback, he scored six points as the Lakers went on a 12-0 run in the fourth quarter.

The point guard was 2-9 in the first three quarters but improved massively in clutch time, draining multiple shots including a three-pointer after the Clippers had disrespectfully left him wide open.

The Clippers are more than just Kawhi Leonard & Paul George

The Los Angeles Clippers have been without their two all-star and best players, Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, but they are still eighth in the West thanks to the efforts of players like Reggie Jackson and Marcus Morris Snr.

Their role in this game is another indication of that, Marcus Morris led the Clippers with 29 points including a clutch three-pointer in the late fourth quarter to extend the Clippers’ lead.

Reggie Jackson was the next best scorer for the Clippers with 25 points, 10 of those in the fourth quarter including that stunning game-winner.

The Lakers still have hope

Yes, the Lakers are ninth in the West and have a losing record right now but this defeat against the Clippers provides a silver lining. Anthony Davis led the game in scoring with 30 points and 17 rebounds in a superb display that reminds them of what they missed while he was out injured.

The team displayed grit, the likes of Malik Monk contributed 21 points and continues to fill in perfectly as a small forward in the absence of LeBron James.

But the most underrated contributor in this game was Austin Reaves, the rookie guard who only scored five points and provided two assists and rebounds each.