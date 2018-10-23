Former Super Eagles player Clifford Cassidy dies in Germany

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

Former Super Eagles player Clifford Cassidy has been confirmed dead in Germany.

Clifford who has retired from professional football for a while was confirmed dead through a report by the Vanguard.

He was confirmed dead on Tuesday, October 25 at the age of 50 after he represented the Super Eagles at a certain point in his professional career.

Clifford played in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) back in his day before he hung his boots.

He played for local league sides BCC Lions of Gboko with star players such as Edema Fuludu, Moses Kpakpo, and Benedict Agu.

At Gboko he was part of the team that won the African Cup Winners Cup under the late Shaibu Amodu as head coach.

Cassidy also played for NPFL sides Niger Tornadoes FC of Minna, and Kano Pillars later moved to further his career in Europe at three German sides.

According to the report, his burial arrangements have been concluded, to begin with a novelty match on Thursday, October 25 at the Ughelli general field.

The novelty game will be followed by a Service of Songs on at the Cassidy family compound, Isoko Road on Friday, October 26.

At the general field at Oteri, Ughelli, a procession will be held on Saturday, October 27, while the on Sunday, October 28 there will be a thanksgiving service at the Olivet Baptist Church, Otovwodo, Ughelli, Delta state.