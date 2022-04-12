UCL

‘We want to go through’ - Chukwueze’s boss says Villarreal are not ready to go home

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
Villarreal manager Unai Emery says the Yellow Submarines will respect ‘favourites’ Bayern Munich but are in Germany to seal a place in the last four.

Samuel Chukwueze (inset) will be hoping to impress Unai Emery enough in training to earn a starting berth later tonight against Bayern Munich.
Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukweze and his Villarreal teammates have one job to do when they take on German champions Bayern Munich on Tuesday according to their manager Unai Emery.

The Yellow Submarines are guests at the Allianz Arena for the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash with the Bavarians.

Villarreal Unai Emery has set his sights on making history with the Yellow Submarines.
Villarreal go into the game later tonight with a slim 1-0 aggregate lead after that wonderful performance in the first leg at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Villarreal boss, Emery, admitted that the hosts will be difficult as the second leg will be different but he adds that the Yellows want to complete what they have started by going through to the last four.

“We must show Bayern an enormous amount of respect. It will be very difficult and we must know how to respond,” Emery said.

“We want to be focused throughout the game, we need to play with the resources we have. We are happy to have reached where we have, but we want to go through.”

Thomas Muller in agony after the first leg
“We know they're used to scoring a lot of goals at home and that's normal for them. They have respect for us too, but they know that if they perform at their very best, they are the favourites to win. They will feel strong and optimistic playing at home."

The first leg match was the third meeting between the two teams, with Bayern heading into that game with two wins from the previous two meetings.

However, Arnaut Danjuma’s first-half strike proved to be the only goal as Villarreal shocked one of the favourites to lift the Champions League 1-0 in the first leg last week.

Samuel Chukwueze in training ahead of the crucial second leg tie against Bayern Munich.
Nigeria’s Chukwueze was a second-half substitute in that game after he replaced match-winner, Danjuma, with nine minutes left to play.

The 22-year-old has featured six times in the competition this season but has only started one of the games.

