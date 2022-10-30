Chukwueze features in Setien's Villarreal league debut as Bilbao grind out 1-0 win

Nigeria's Samuel Chukwueze was one of the men trusted by Setien to help him start on a bright note, however, Inaki Williams rained on their party, scoring a second-half goal to see Bilbao end their run of four matches without a win.

The game at the Estadio San Mames was also a clash of two former Barcelona managers with Ernesto Valverde sitting in the home team's dugout, and Setien, in Villarreal's.

The first half

The game was simply a replica of what previous head-to-heads were, with little or no action being recorded before half-time.

The first 45 minutes saw only one shot on target produced by both sets of players when Oihan Sancet unleashed a tame effort straight at Gerónimo Rulli.

The second half

All of this changed upon the restart, as the hosts took full control, seeking to make the breakthrough.

They were initially frustrated as Rulli pulled off smart saves to deny Raul Garcia and Alex Berenguer inside the box, but eventually, the Yellow Submarine succumbed to the pressure.

Garcia slipped the ball to Williams in the 59th minute, setting him up in such a way that he could fire under the onrushing Rulli.

Valverde’s men had the edge to inflict even more pain on their visitors, but a lack of ruthlessness proved to be their only weakness against a timid-looking Villarreal.

In the end, the Yellow Submarine were unable to muster a response, as Setien got handed his first defeat on his return to the league since 2020.