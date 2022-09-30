Chelsea closing in on RB Leipzig talisman

Sources have claimed that last month Chelsea conducted a medical with the RB Leipzig attacker to come to Frankfurt for check ups, with “an orthopedist” present, as per Bild.

The 24-year-old French attacker was unarguably the best player in the Bundesliga last season, having scored 20 goals (4th in the scoring charts) and assisted 13 more (2nd behind Thomas Müller) to help Leipzig recover from their worst ever start to a top-flight season and finish fourth.

He was also the first player to reach double digits in both categories, while only 35-goal top scorer Lewandowski had a direct hand in more goals over the course of the campaign (38).

AFP

Chelsea were one of the clubs who are interested in the Leipzig star this summer, but the release clause that was inserted in the contract the forward signed back in June complicated a deal for the time being.

According to Bild, via Fussball News, Nkunku's £53m release clause doesn't come into effect until 2023, meaning that there was no chance of Leipzig doing business unless an extraordinary sum was offered by the Blues, who already spent in excess of £270m under Todd Boehly this summer.

AFP

Chelsea are expected to renew their interest when Nkunku's release clause becomes active next summer and as his £52m fee shouldn't be a stumbling block for the Stamford Bridge hierarchy.