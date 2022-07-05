LIGUE 1

PSG new coach fires 'subtle' shot at Mbappe following unveiling

Christophe Galtier has warned that 'Nobody is above the club' following his unveiling as new PSG boss

New PSG boss Christophe Galtier has sent a subtle warning to Kylian Mbappe
New PSG boss Christophe Galtier has sent a subtle warning to Kylian Mbappe

Christophe Galtier was this announced as the new manager of Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday afternoon, the club made the announcement via their official social media channel.

Galtier who previously managed Saint-Étienne, Lille and Nice signed a two-year deal with the Ligue 1 champions, following the dismissal of Mauricio Pochettino just hours ago.

The 55-year-old Frenchman will now look to break PSG's European course next season after the Ligue 1 champions crashed out of the Champions league in spectacular fashion last season.

Galtier won the Best Manager of the Year award at the Trophées UNFP du football in 2013, which he shared with Carlo Ancelotti.

Christophe Galtier with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi during his unveiling
Christophe Galtier with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi during his unveiling

He also won it in 2019 after Lille finished in second place during the 2018–19 Ligue 1 season.

He won the award for a third time in 2021 after guiding Lille to their fourth Ligue 1 title in club history. For all of his accolades, the French club chiefs deemed him the best fit for the job as the club seeks to embark on its new project next season.

At his press conference alongside club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the 2020/21 league winner laid out his plans to deal with his star-studded squad, ahead of what will be his biggest challenge yet as a manager.

' No player will be above the team. My objective is that this sum of talents becomes a great team with great strength.

I am convinced that together we can have the best season possible. If players step out of this framework, they will be cast aside.” Galtier was quoted via Get Football News France.

Galtier also seemed to have sent a subtle shade to the club's French superstar Kylian Mbappe.

The 23-year-old is undisputedly one of the best players in the world and was previously expected to exit the club for Spanish champions Real Madrid - a move which he labelled as his 'childhood dream' often times.

Kylian Mbappe rejected Real Madrid to extend his stay at the Parc de Princes
Kylian Mbappe rejected Real Madrid to extend his stay at the Parc de Princes

However, in a dramatic turn of events the mercurial Frenchman opted to extend his contract at the Parc de Princes in one of the biggest renewals in football history.

PSG are understood to have offered Mbappe a significant power in influencing the club's sporting decisions moving forward.

However, Galtier has indicated that there will be no room for 'player power' under his watch.

The 55-year-old also spoke on what he expects to see from his new team and indicated that he could be ruthless, if ever the need arises under his management.

Galtier expects a lot from his new team
Galtier expects a lot from his new team

“I want to see intensity, rhythm, and the players winning the ball back quickly high up the pitch. I haven’t met the players yet but I’ve spoken with the management about what I want to do.”

“Being demanding, hard work, respect, and the team above all. As with any squad there will be a few breaches, it will happen." he said.

Galtier helped Nice return to European football with a fifth-placed finish in Ligue 1 last season, although his side were forced to settle for Europa Conference League qualification after failing in their efforts to secure Champions League football.

PSG are understood to have agreed a package of €10m (£8.6m) to buy Galtier out of his Nice contract, and he will now reunite with former boss Luis Campos for the 2022-23 season.

