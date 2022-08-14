Galtier praises Mbappe, calls him a good competitor as Messi ghosts in PSG's 5-2 victory

Neymar and Paris Saint-Germain’s high-powered attack put on another impressive display cruising to a 5-2 win in the French league as Kylian Mbappe opened his account but missed a penalty.

Neymar scored twice to take his tally to three goals in two league games for the with Lionel Messi neither scoring nor assisting any of PSG's five goals.

Reacting to his first victory at the Parc des Princes, Galtier showed his excitement: "There was obviously a nice atmosphere. It was also important to play a good game, to win, to score goals. We had to deal with a Montpellier team with a very low block, very compact in the first hour of play.

"We were able to create situations but unfortunately the goalkeeper performed well on the saved penalty and on his line. We go to half-time with a 2-goal advantage. In the second half, it was quite interesting and when we widened the gap, there was a little relaxation," he said.

Speaking about Mbappe who was far from his best level, but still found the net with a flick from a corner in the 69th minute, Galtier described him as 'a competitor who wants to be good quickly.'

Imago

“(Mbappe) is a competitor, he wants to be good, and he wants to be good quickly,” PSG coach Christophe Galtier told Canal Plus. “He needs a bit of time to be 100 percent fit. He will make even more difference when he will be 100 percent fit.”

"I see the action at the end of the first period. I repeat it once again, Kylian had played 45, 60 then 30 minutes during the friendly matches. His last game was 3 weeks ago. So I knew it was going to automatically take a toll on a physical level," Galtier said about Mbappe who looked a little sulky and rebellious during the game.

PSG/Twitter

"Having some problems with this profile of competitor and great player is not too much of a problem. It's more difficult when you have players who don't have that level. They are competitors, they all want to play, to score. They don't want to go out."