Christmas: Oracle 'kindly appeals' for part of N100 million Dozy largesse, praises 3SC players

Izuchukwu Akawor
Shooting Stars will enjoy the festive season after sweeping every team aside to take home N100 million in just four friendly matches.

Shooting Stars celebrate their victory.
Shooting Stars manager Gbenga Ogunbote has appealed to the powers that be at the club to make this Christmas a memorable one for him and the players.

Ogunbote made the playful appeal after leading the club to the NPFL/Dozy Mmobuosi Foundation Super Cup title in Lagos.

Gbenga Ogunbote lifted up by his players and coaching crew after the win.
Shooting Stars aka 3SC came out on top to take home the N100 million prize money after a five-goal thriller against giant Enyimba FC.

The Oluyole Warriors were made to dig deep for the win after coming behind twice to dispatch eight-time NPFL winners Enyimba.

3SC defeated Enyimba to take home the incredible N100m prize.
The Peoples' Elephant managed by former Super Eagles winger Finidi George started strongly and led 2-1 at some point.

However, 3SC came back to break their hearts with two excellent goals to seal a 3-2 win to emerge winners of the maiden edition of the Dozy Super Cup.

3SC players before kickoff
After the game, Ogunbote responded for a playful question from Pulse Sports Nigeria's Editor, Izuchukwu Akawor, who was at the Onikan Stadium for the final.

The Oracle during the game.
"I think the club owns the money," Ogunbote replied after he was asked if Pulse Sports Nigeria is invited to to what would be a good Christmas.

"We are just expecting them (club owners) to be kind enough to give us (coaches and players) part of it," he added.

Shooting Stars fans celebrating
Speaking on the performance of his players in the four-day tournament, the former Rangers and Enyimba boss praised his players for their tactical discipline.

Enyimba and shooting stars players exchanging pleasantry before the kickoff of NPFL preseason final
"To keep a level-head," Ogunbote said after he was asked what his players did well against Enyimba.

"Sometimes, when we were playing, we became slow. We started fast but later became slow. So, all we needed to do is - I think, they were somehow tactically disciplined in the second half."

Shooting Stars are the first winners of the Dozy Mmobuosi Foundation Super Cup.
Shooting Stars were the better side in the four games of the maiden edition of the Dozy Super Cup.

The Warriors finished second after three matches on five points, two behind leaders Enyimba, who had seven points.

3SC were also joint-top scorers in the competition with seven goals and conceded the fewest goals, three.

Chijioke Mbaoma (L) and Anthony Akachi (R) with their awards.
In terms of individual awards, Enyimba got a consolation in the person of Chijioke Mbaoma, who finished as top scorer with three goals and received the golden boots.

Shooting Stars' Anthony Okachi was voted as the tournament's most valuable player.

