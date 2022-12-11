Christmas: Oracle 'kindly appeals' for part of N100 million Dozy largesse, praises 3SC players

Ogunbote made the playful appeal after leading the club to the NPFL/Dozy Mmobuosi Foundation Super Cup title in Lagos.

Shooting Stars aka 3SC came out on top to take home the N100 million prize money after a five-goal thriller against giant Enyimba FC.

The Oluyole Warriors were made to dig deep for the win after coming behind twice to dispatch eight-time NPFL winners Enyimba.

The Peoples' Elephant managed by former Super Eagles winger Finidi George started strongly and led 2-1 at some point.

However, 3SC came back to break their hearts with two excellent goals to seal a 3-2 win to emerge winners of the maiden edition of the Dozy Super Cup.

Ogunbote's appeals for a share of the prize money

After the game, Ogunbote responded for a playful question from Pulse Sports Nigeria's Editor, Izuchukwu Akawor, who was at the Onikan Stadium for the final.

"I think the club owns the money," Ogunbote replied after he was asked if Pulse Sports Nigeria is invited to to what would be a good Christmas.

"We are just expecting them (club owners) to be kind enough to give us (coaches and players) part of it," he added.

Ogunbote praises 3SC players

Speaking on the performance of his players in the four-day tournament, the former Rangers and Enyimba boss praised his players for their tactical discipline.

"To keep a level-head," Ogunbote said after he was asked what his players did well against Enyimba.

"Sometimes, when we were playing, we became slow. We started fast but later became slow. So, all we needed to do is - I think, they were somehow tactically disciplined in the second half."

Shooting Stars were the better side in the four games of the maiden edition of the Dozy Super Cup.

The Warriors finished second after three matches on five points, two behind leaders Enyimba, who had seven points.

3SC were also joint-top scorers in the competition with seven goals and conceded the fewest goals, three.

In terms of individual awards, Enyimba got a consolation in the person of Chijioke Mbaoma, who finished as top scorer with three goals and received the golden boots.