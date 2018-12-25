Christmas is a period where believers celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ and footballers all over the world joined in celebrating the festive period.

Here is how some of your favourite footballers are celebrating Christmas.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Mauro Icardi and other superstar footballers also took time off the pitch to celebrate Christmas with their family and loved ones.

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo showed off his family which included his children and partner Georgina Rodriguez in their Christmas picture on his official Instagram account.

Ronaldo will be spending his first festive period with his family as a Juventus player after he completed a mouth-watering move from Spanish LaLiga giants Real Madrid.

Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo was not the only star from Italy showing off his family as Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi put up a glowing picture of his partner Wanda Nara and children.

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos who welcomed a child with his wife Pilar Rubio also took to his Instagram account to show off his family.

Leicester City star Jamie Vardy also took to his social media handle as his family posed for a picture in their Christmas attire.

Other star players such as Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker, Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane, Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling have also celebrated the festive period on their Instagram profiles.

Most of the top European league have permitted their players to travel on holidays to enjoy the break with their family and loved ones but the English Premier League is set to continue as is the tradition.