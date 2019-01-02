Premier League giants Chelsea have splashed out €64 million to bring American youngster Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund and will stay at the Signal Iduna Park until the end of the season.

Here are five things to know about the youngster set to join up at Stamford Bridge.

1. Christian Pulisic is 20-years-old

Born in Hershey, Pennsylvania, the United States of America on September 18, 1998, Christian Mate Pulisic is just 20-years-old.

2. Previous clubs

Pulisic started his football career with Brackley Town in America and after just one season he moved to Michigan Rush.

Still below 10-years-old Pulisic made another move to Michigan Rush, from where he moved to PA Classics where he stayed for seven years.

After spending several years in the United States, Pulisic moved to Europe with German Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund in 2015.

He developed in their academy before making his getting promoted to the first team in 2016.

3. Pulisic and America

Pulisic was born and raised in America and has represented the country of his birth from youth to senior level.

He started his international career with the United States U15 in 2013 and later progressed to the United States U17 till 2015.

Pulisic went on to make his first appearance for the United States senior team in 2016.

4. Style of play

Christian Pulisic is rated as one of the best youngsters in world football, and has drawn a comparison with Bayern Munich forward Arjen Robben.

Still developing as a professional Pulisic has shown that he has the capacity to become one of the world leading marksmen in the coming future.

During his time at Borussia Dortmund, Pulisic was utilized in several attacking positions from midfield to the flanks and also as a false nine.

He possesses tremendous pace and trickery which he uses to breeze past opposing defenders and is a master in creating chances and sometimes find the back of the net.

5. Awards.

Still, at a very young age, Pulisic has been able to win a collective title and some individual awards.

With Dortmund he won the DFB-Pokal in 2017, his individual awards include U.S. Soccer Young Male Athlete of the Year in 2016 and U.S. Soccer Male Athlete of the Year in 2017.

He was included in the UEFA Champions League Breakthrough XI in 2016 and was second place to Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe in the 2018 Kopa Trophy.