Nigerian forward Chisom Egbuchulam has completed a move to South Korean K League 2 side Suwon FC.

The 26-year-old Eguchulam was the top scorer for Falkenbergs FF in the Sweden second division.

Egbuchulam helped Falkenbergs FF secure promotion to the Sweden first division and posted a message to celebrate his stay at the club on his official Instagram account.

He said, “It’s with mixed emotions that I’m writing this message. To everyone at @falkenbergs_ff It has been an incredible journey and it is with great sadness that I have to say goodbye.

“To The Sports director (Hakan Nelson) The coaches, my teammates and the fans of FFF I will miss you all and I wish u best of luck this season and in the future.”

According to several reports, after his departure for Falkenbergs FF, Egbuchulam had several offers from top European sides from Scotland to Denmark.

He took to his official Instagram account to post a series of pictures and message to confirm his move after completion of his medical.

He said, “New challenge Suwon Football club Thank you Jesus New challenge Suwon Football club. Thank you Jesus.”

Before his move to Europe, Egbuchulam was the top scorer in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) when he won the league with Enugu Rangers who are now reigning Aiteo Cup champions.

He has however decided to continue his development in Korea, while he is expected to earn a staggering US$1.2 million which is approximately N432 million during his two-year stay in Suwon.