Chidozie Awaziem scores heroic winning goal for Hajduk Split against Rijeka

Tunde Young
Super Eagles defender Chidozie Awaziem was the man of the match for Hajduk Split after scoring the only goal against Rijeka

Awaziem scored the winning goal for Hadjuk Split on Sunday

Nigerian central defender Chidozie Awaziem grabbed the headlines on Sunday afternoon with his match-winning performance for Hajduk Split against Rijeka.

The home side Rijeka were in search of only their second win of what has been a poor start to the season but they ran into an in-form Hajduk Split.

Chidozie Awaziem's goal decided the game and gave Hajduk Split all three points away from home to climb up to second in the Croatian first division.

Chidozie Awaziem fired Hajduk Split into the lead in the 51st minute having benefited from a mix up in the Rijeka box to score his second goal of the season.

Rijeka's goalkeeper and defense reacted clumsily to a cross from the right side and the ball bounced to Mikanovic who found Awaziem in space to fire home into the bottom left corner.

The goal helped his case for man of the match but Awaziem had a great game before and after scoring and warranted the selection.

He had 57 touches and completed 37 passes with an 84.1%, completing six out of eight attempted long balls.

Awaziem was the star for Hadjuk Split in their clash against Rijeka Pulse Nigeria

The centre-back was a defensive stalwart with four clearances and two interceptions while also winning five out of six aerial duels.

The 25-year-old also had three shots on target in this game, scoring once and missing one big chance.

