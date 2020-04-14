Super Eagles defender Chidozie Awaziem has revealed that he has dreams of playing for Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Awaziem who now plays in Spain with Leganes spoke of his love for Real Madrid and admiration for the captain Sergio Ramos.

“I have been dreaming about it (playing in Laliga). It’s my dream to play in LaLiga and also play for Real Madrid and I am fighting towards it and I hope and pray I achieve it one day,” the 23-year-old said in an interview on La Liga’s Twitter.

“I like Sergio Ramos, I like him a lot. I like his style of play, his attitude to the game, his fighting spirit and his leadership.”

Awaziem is on loan at Leganes from Portuguese giants Porto and the Nigeria international has plans to return to his parent club only if he is needed there.

“Officially I am a Porto player but it depends what the future holds. If Porto have a future for me to stay in the club for I sure I’m going to stay there because I love the club also,” Awaziem said.

“But if they don’t have an option or make a position for me to play there, then it’s better I continue in LaLiga with Leganes.”

Teammate with Omeruo

For Leganes so far this season, the defender has made 19 appearances and has often paired with his compatriot Kenneth Omeruo in central defence.

It was Omeruo who helped Awaziem to settle in Spain after his loan move from Porto.

“He helped me a lot. When I came here He was the one who showed me a lot of things, how everything is going in the club, explained how the players are playing because then I didn’t know the tactics when I arrived because I didn’t play in the 3-5-2 formation,” the defender said.

“So it was a bit difficult and strange to me. But with Kenneth, he was explaining better and he helped me a lot.

“And aside football we meet to have dinner and have fun together. It’s amazing, it’s wonderful because the people in Nigeria they watch LaLiga and they see us play every weekend. It’s an honour for us because when we go home they cheer us, they are happy for us.”

Awaziem is a Super Eagles regular and was part of the team that finished third at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.