Super Eagles defender Chidozie Awaziem as made the Turkey Super Lig Team of the Week following his performance in Caykur Rizespor’s 1-0 win against Erzurum in an encounter played on Sunday, February 5.

The 21-year-old defender who recently completed a loan move from Portuguese Primera Liga giants Porto to Caykur Rizespor in the winter transfer window was named in the starting line by head coach Okan Buruk.

Alone goal by Fernando Boldrin in the 76th minute gave Caykur Rizespor all three points away from home against fellow relegation struggles Erzurum.

Awaziem marshalled the Caykur Rizespor defence for 90 minutes as they kept their fourth clean sheet of the season and prevented Rashad Muhammed and Gabriel Obertan from finding the back of the net.

In the encounter, Awaziem won four duels aerially, made one tackle and one interception as well as six clearances in his statistics.

Awaziem who was part of the Super Eagles squad to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia was included in Who Scored Team of the Week in central defence alongside Epureanu of Istanbul Basaksehir.

Before his debut for Caykur Rizespor, Awaziem only featured in two cup games for Porto this season before the loan move.

He will hope to maintain in his impressive start to life in Turkey when Caykur Rizespor takes on Antalyaspor in their next league game scheduled for Saturday, February 9.