Nigerian defender Chidozie Awaziem has joined his Super Eagles teammate Kenneth Omeruo at La Liga side Leganes.

Leganes announced the loan signing of Awaziem on Thursday, August 15 from his parent club Porto.

The 22-year-old joins his Super Eagles teammate Omeruo who had just signed a five-year deal with the Spanish club after a season on loan at the club.

Awaziem’s loan move to Leganes is his third from Porto. He played for Nantes in the 2017/2018 season and then for Turkish side Rizespor in second half of the 2018/2019 season.

Awaziem and Omeruo were part of the Super Eagles squad that won a bronze medal at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).