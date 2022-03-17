2022 WCQ

Austin Eguavoen reveals why Chidera Ejuke will not play for Nigeria against Ghana

Joba Ogunwale
The 24-year-old will not feature for the three-time African champions in the games against the Black Stars later this month.

Chidera Ejuke
Chidera Ejuke

Super Eagles coach has revealed why he omitted CSKA Moscow winger Chidera Ejuke in his squad for Nigeria's World Cup playoff games against Ghana this month.

Ejuke was left out of Nigeria's 25-man squad for the two massive games this month, although he is on the standby list.

CSKA Moscow midfielder, Chidera Ejuke
CSKA Moscow midfielder, Chidera Ejuke IMAGO / Sulaiman Pooja

His omission surprised many people, but Eguavoen revealed he had to leave the CSKA winger out because of the competition for places and squad balance.

Ejuke, who is known for his trickery and dribbling skill on the ball, plays on the wings but has to compete with Moses Simon and Samuel Chukwueze.

Moses Simon (Nigeria)
Moses Simon (Nigeria) Twitter/CAF

Also, with the invitation of Ademola Lookman and the return of Emmanuel Dennis, Eguavoen said it was impossible to find a space of Ekuje.

"You know I've spoken to most them [players] one after the other on their best position and the alternative position, Eguavoen told Elegbete TV.

"Now, as of today, on the left side, which Ejuke says is one of his best positions, we are giving him personal education.

"I've seen Ejuke, I still hold him close to my heart.

"Now will be an opportunity for Ademola Lookman, and then we have Moses Simon.

And on the right side, Dennis has come back, and then Chukwueze.

Ademola Lookman (IMAGO/PA Images/Tim Goode)
Ademola Lookman (IMAGO/PA Images/Tim Goode) Pulse Nigeria

"If you look at it, we are strong there [right side], and we are strong here [left side]," Eguavoen added.

But despite his omission, the former Torpedo Moscow defender revealed that Ejuke would always get another chance in subsequent games.

Recommended articles

