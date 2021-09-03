Nigeria winger Chidera Ejuke has been nominated for CSKA Moscow’s Player of the Month award after his two-goal performance in August.
Ejuke scored two goals in four league games in August.
Ejuke scored two goals in four leagues for Aleksey Berezutskiy’s side this season. He kicked off the month in view with a goal in their 2-1 loss at Dynamo Moscow. That goal gave them the lead in the eighth minute before CSKA conceded in the second half to lose the game.
His next goal wasn’t in vain, scoring the second to seal the win in their 2-0 win over Akhmat Grozny, their only league win in August.
Ejuke is currently with the Super Eagles ahead of their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against the Lone Star of Liberia and Blue Sharks of Cape Verde.
