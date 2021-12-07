RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Chelsea's Kovacic tests positive for Covid after injury return

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Chelsea's Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic

Chelsea's Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic Creator: Daniel LEAL
Chelsea's Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic Creator: Daniel LEAL

Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic has tested positive for coronavirus just a day after returning to training, manager Thomas Tuchel announced on Tuesday.

Recommended articles

The 27-year-old had been out of action since late October and Tuchel had hoped to ease him back into action this week.

N'Golo Kante remains sidelined with a knee issue, while Jorginho has been forced to play through the pain of a back problem and will now miss Wednesday's Champions League trip to Zenit Saint Petersburg, leaving Tuchel short of defensive midfielders.

"We have bad news because Mateo was in training yesterday and with a big smile and it was a pure pleasure to have him back," said Tuchel.

"But he tested positive today, for coronavirus, so he's quarantining for a few days. So it's a huge setback for him personally and for all of us."

Chelsea have already qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League and will be confirmed as winners of Group H if they equal or better Juventus's result against Malmo this week.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Champions League: Barcelona stars arrive Germany for 'final' showdown with Bayern Munich [Photos]

Champions League: Barcelona stars arrive Germany for 'final' showdown with Bayern Munich [Photos]

Serena William's inspiring influence on King Richard star actor Demi Singleton

Serena William's inspiring influence on King Richard star actor Demi Singleton

German authorities slam Bellingham with N18.5m fine over match-fixing comments

German authorities slam Bellingham with N18.5m fine over match-fixing comments

Quiz: Can you name the highest scoring defenders in Premier League history?

Quiz: Can you name the highest scoring defenders in Premier League history?

Chelsea's Kovacic tests positive for Covid after injury return

Chelsea's Kovacic tests positive for Covid after injury return

Bayern to ring changes for Barcelona behind closed doors

Bayern to ring changes for Barcelona behind closed doors

Richarlison: Everton forward celebrates 'hattrick' against Arsenal despite VAR intervention

Richarlison: Everton forward celebrates 'hattrick' against Arsenal despite VAR intervention

Bellingham fined 40,000 euros for match-fixing comment

Bellingham fined 40,000 euros for match-fixing comment

Bruno Fernandes: Manchester United star takes daughter Matilde out for driving class

Bruno Fernandes: Manchester United star takes daughter Matilde out for driving class

Trending

‘We’re the monkeys, so no one respects AFCON’ – Evra on Ballon d’Or positions

‘We’re the monkeys, so no one respects AFCON’ – Patrice Evra on Ballon d’Or positions

Stormzy: British-Ghanaian rapper finally meets lookalike Romelu Lukaku at Wizkid’s concert (Video)

Stormzy: British-Ghanaian rapper finally meets lookalike Romelu Lukaku at Wizkid’s concert (Video)

Iran women’s goalkeeper accused of being a man after saving two penalties

Iran women’s goalkeeper accused of being a man after saving two penalties

Understanding Kelechi Iheanacho's confusing Leicester City situation

Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City)