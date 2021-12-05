RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Chelsea women lift FA Cup to complete treble

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Chelsea's women completed a treble for the 2020/21 season after lifting the FA Cup

Chelsea's women completed a treble for the 2020/21 season after lifting the FA Cup Creator: Ben STANSALL
Chelsea's women completed a treble for the 2020/21 season after lifting the FA Cup Creator: Ben STANSALL

Chelsea's women completed a treble of domestic trophies from the 2020/21 season as Sam Kerr scored twice to beat Arsenal 3-0 in front of more than 40,000 fans at Wembley.

Recommended articles

Fran Kirby gave the Blues a third-minute lead and Chelsea dominated throughout, squandering a number of chances before Kerr struck twice in the second half.

The victory completes the treble for Emma Hayes' side, having won last season's Women's Super League (WSL) title and the League Cup, as well as reaching the Champions League final for the first time.

"To think we are treble winners, it is an amazing achievement," said Hayes. "You can't ask any more from the players and I am extremely proud of them, the staff and the club.

"We have built this team over a long period of time and I think today we showed why we are champions."

Arsenal lead Chelsea by a point at the top of the WSL this season after beating them at the Emirates on the opening weekend of the season.

But the Gunners were always chasing the game from the moment Kerr played in Kirby to fire low past Manuela Zinsberger from the edge of the penalty area.

Kerr doubled Chelsea's advantage with a ruthless finish just before the hour mark and rounded off the scoring in style with a dinked finish over the advancing Zinsberger.

"We kind of went in as underdogs so we had a point to prove and we are buzzing," said Australian international Kerr.

"I'm paid to score goals but our defence was amazing and it was a team effort – I can't wait to party!"

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Pulse FIFA 22 Team Of The Weekend

Pulse FIFA 22 Team Of The Weekend

Manchester United fans hail 'Pastor Fred' after victory against Crystal Palace

Manchester United fans hail 'Pastor Fred' after victory against Crystal Palace

Rangnick pleasantly surprised by winning start at Man Utd

Rangnick pleasantly surprised by winning start at Man Utd

Heung Ming Son hits the Spider-Man Celebration as Conte's Spurs crush Norwich.

Heung Ming Son hits the Spider-Man Celebration as Conte's Spurs crush Norwich.

Chelsea women lift FA Cup to complete treble

Chelsea women lift FA Cup to complete treble

Celebration turns to death as football manager suffers heart attack while rejoicing over last-minute winner

Celebration turns to death as football manager suffers heart attack while rejoicing over last-minute winner

Rangnick starts Man Utd reign with win as Spurs stroll

Rangnick starts Man Utd reign with win as Spurs stroll

Pressure piles on Puel after Rennes thrash St Etienne

Pressure piles on Puel after Rennes thrash St Etienne

Dortmund defend Bellingham amid possible sanctions for match-fixing comment

Trending

‘We’re the monkeys, so no one respects AFCON’ – Evra on Ballon d’Or positions

‘We’re the monkeys, so no one respects AFCON’ – Patrice Evra on Ballon d’Or positions

Stormzy: British-Ghanaian rapper finally meets lookalike Romelu Lukaku at Wizkid’s concert (Video)

Stormzy: British-Ghanaian rapper finally meets lookalike Romelu Lukaku at Wizkid’s concert (Video)

Iran women’s goalkeeper accused of being a man after saving two penalties

Iran women’s goalkeeper accused of being a man after saving two penalties

Cristiano Ronaldo calls France Football Chief 'A Liar' over Lionel Messi Ballon d'Or Statement

Real Madrid and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo won the 2014 FIFA Ballon d'Or award for player of the year for the third time and says he feels confident about winning again in 2016