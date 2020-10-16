But, will the Blues be able to win their second game on the bounce? Find out in a prediction from this betting site in Nigeria and know what side to choose on October 17th.

Premier League Preview

It has been a challenging start to the season for Chelsea, as Frank Lampard looks to find his best starting eleven. The Blues have struggled to put together a string of results at this early point of the season, and currently sit in seventh spot. However, they will come into this game in positive form having won comfortably last time out against Crystal Palace.

Chelsea were made to work hard to get their noses ahead in that fixture, with Ben Chilwell putting the Blues ahead five minutes into the second half. Kurt Zouma doubled the lead just after the hour mark, before two late Jorginho penalties put the gloss on the result. Timo Werner is yet to score in the Premier League, but he recently scored in Chelsea’s EFL Cup defeat against Tottenham Hotspur.

Southampton will be looking to build on their impressive form over recent weeks when they travel to Stamford Bridge, as they have won their last two in the Premier League. The aim for the Saints will be a mid-table finish this season, but a good run of form could see them compete for a place in the Europa League.

The Saints got their season on track against Burnley at the end of September, as they scrapped a 1-0 win to give themselves a first win of the season. Danny Ings scored the only goal of the game at Turf Moor. This win was followed up with a more routine three points at home to West Bromwich Albion, with Moussa Djenepo and Oriol Romeu scoring the goals in the 2-0 win at St Mary’s.

Chelsea vs Southampton Head To Head

Southampton haven’t fared too badly in their last two trips to Stamford Bridge, as they are unbeaten. The Saints won the last meeting between the sides at Stamford Bridge 2-0, with the goals in the game being scored by Michael Obafemi and Nathan Redmond.

Chelsea vs Southampton Prediction

The Saints may come into this game confident of repeating the scoreline that they achieved last year, but it is incredibly hard to see them achieve that. Chelsea are just finding their groove, and that will continue with a commanding win over Southampton on Saturday.

