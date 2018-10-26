Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Chelsea voted the most hated club in the Premier League

Chelsea voted the most hated club in the Premier League

It might come as a surprise to many but Chelsea have been voted the most hated club in the Premier League.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Chelsea have emerged the most hated club in the English Premier League.

According to the report, Manchester United and Liverpool are second and third respectively.

According to a Sportbible report, citing a survey conducted by The Mirror, football fans were mandated to list clubs in the current EPL log they love and hate.

At the end of the exercise, the final results were quite interesting, as Chelsea emerged the most hated with 68.7% while Manchester United after garnering 68.1% finish second.

READ ALSO: Messi donates £2.37m for construction of children’s hospital

Since the era of Roman Abramovich, Chelsea have witnessed a new lease of life after the Russian splashed out billions of pounds to re-brand the club.

Perhaps, this move may have accounted for the hatred from rival club fans, that saw the Blues emerging the fans most hated club.

Furthermore, a further breakdown of the survey showed that Liverpool ended up on the third spot with 52.8% while the trio of West Ham (47.6%), Arsenal (46.2%) and Tottenham (43.5%) completed the top six.

 

Below are the final results:

Chelsea - 68.7%

Man Utd - 68.1%

Liverpool - 52.8%

West Ham - 47.6%

Arsenal - 46.2%

Tottenham - 43.5%

Man City - 38.7%

Cardiff - 36.5%

Crystal Palace - 29.7%

Everton - 27.0%

Watford - 24.0%

Newcastle - 23.5%

Wolves - 20.1%

Leicester - 18.9%

Southampton - 16.3%

Brighton - 16.2%

Fulham - 15.0%

Burnley - 13.3%

Bournemouth - 10.2%

Huddersfield - 9.7%

Interestingly, the report also showed the EPL clubs, the fans appreciate.

In this category, an average of 35.8% of the supporters revealed they loved Burnley, followed by Bournemouth with (32.9%), Huddersfield (30.2%), Manchester City (28.3%), Newcastle (27.1%) and Fulham (27.1%).

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Rangers beat Kano Pillars 4-2 on penalties to win 2018 Aiteo Cup titlebullet
2 Neymar inks Spiderman and Batman as his latest tattoosbullet
3 Nigeria move up 4 places in new FIFA Rankingbullet

Football

Moenchengladbach's French forward Alassane Plea, pictured September 2018, has helped his team into second with eight goals in nine games and would have equalled a record if he had scored in the first five away games
Football Freiburg down highflyers M'gladbach
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is looking forward to meeting Cardiff counterpart Neil Warnock
Football Klopp laughs off Warnock's 'mission impossible' claim
Tottenham Hotspur will play the remainder of their 2018 home games at Wembley following delays to the completion of their new stadium
Football Tottenham to play remaining 2018 home games at Wembley
Barcelona's 'Clasico' matches against rivals Real Madrid have long been hot-ticket events in the Spanish league calendar
Football Spanish police arrest 7 over fake Barcelona 'El Clasico' tickets
X
Advertisement