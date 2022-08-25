TRANSFERS

Chelsea eye Burkina Faso star as 11th defensive target of the summer

Bayer Leverkusen's Edmond Tapsoba has been touted as a cheaper alternative for Chelsea should their chase for Leicester City's £85m defender ultimately fall through.

.Chelsea have so far been frustrated in their attempts to secure the services of Leicester City center-back Wesley Fofana this summer.

The Blues are hellbent on acquiring the 23-year-old Frenchman's services this summer before the transfer deadline, but they have so far failed to budge to Leicester's asking price.

Chelsea's latest offer of around £70m million has already been rejected by Leicester with the Foxes coach Brendan Rodgers publicly stating his intention to keep the Frenchman this summer.

Chelsea have not yet given up on signing the Frenchman who is valued by Leicester at £85 million,

However, the latest reports now claim that another name has been internally discussed as an option for the London giants if they are unable to reach an agreement with Leicester this summer.

Chelsea could now look in the direction of Bayer Leverkusen center-back Edmond Tapsoba if they are unable to prize Wesley Fofana out of Leicester City this summer according to reports in Sky Germany.

The 23-year-old Burkina Faso international has excelled for Leverkusen in recent campaigns, establishing himself as one of the best young defenders in the Bundesliga.

The center-back could be tempted by a move to the Premier League, but Chelsea are unlikely to get him for cheap.

Leverkusen are notorious for slapping premium prices on their top talents whenever suitors rally.

Tapsoba boasts a market value of £31.5m according to Transfermarkt.

Regardless Chelsea can expect Leverkusen to demand a fee of almost twice as much, if not more.

The Leverkusen still has over three years remaining on his current contract with the Bavarians and the Blues would need to act fast with less than a week away from the dawn of the transfer window.

