Barcelona set to complete raid for Chelsea duo

The Blues pair have been rumoured to be set for an exit this summer as part of the rebuild under new owner Todd Boehly.

Barcelona are now looking to bring in both stars as they look to try and challenge Real Madrid next season, having already secured a former Blues star Andreas Christensen on a free transfer.

Chelsea captain Azpilicueta is understood to desire an exit, but the 32-year-old veteran has yet to submit a transfer request.

It is understood the reason for the delay is out of respect for the Londoners with whom he has been with for a decade.

Marcos Alonso wants Barcelona move

Marcos Alonso on the other hand has made his desire to exit the club more obvious, sighting his hunger to return to his home country.

Barcelona themselves are still hopeful they'll be able to secure the pair this summer as per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

"Barcelona are still working on Marcos Alonso deal. No doubts on player side: potential agreement ready on personal terms with Barça, still waiting to find solution with Chelsea.

"Barça are also hoping to receive final answer for Cesar Azpilicueta soon." Fabrizio claimed.

Todd Boehly met Barcelona chiefs regarding Chelsea players

Chelsea's new co-owner Todd Boehly flew to Barcelona on Thursday to hold crunch talks regarding two Chelsea players understood to be Azpilicueta and Alonso as both clubs seek to reach an agreement this summer.

Azpilicueta has spent ten seasons at Stamford Bridge, helping them win two Premier League titles and the Champions League last season.