Barcelona set to complete raid for Chelsea duo

David Ben
Thomas Tuchel faces a fresh headache as the Blues could be set to lose three defenders to Barcelona this summer.

Chelsea are in talks with Barcelona over a possible transfer of two Blues defenders
Barcelona are hopeful of completing a double raid for Chelsea's Spanish defenders Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta according to multiple reports.

The Blues pair have been rumoured to be set for an exit this summer as part of the rebuild under new owner Todd Boehly.

Barcelona are now looking to bring in both stars as they look to try and challenge Real Madrid next season, having already secured a former Blues star Andreas Christensen on a free transfer.

Chelsea captain Azpilicueta is understood to desire an exit, but the 32-year-old veteran has yet to submit a transfer request.

Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta could leave Chelsea this summer
It is understood the reason for the delay is out of respect for the Londoners with whom he has been with for a decade.

Marcos Alonso on the other hand has made his desire to exit the club more obvious, sighting his hunger to return to his home country.

Barcelona themselves are still hopeful they'll be able to secure the pair this summer as per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Marcos Alonso wants a move to Barcelona this summer
"Barcelona are still working on Marcos Alonso deal. No doubts on player side: potential agreement ready on personal terms with Barça, still waiting to find solution with Chelsea.

"Barça are also hoping to receive final answer for Cesar Azpilicueta soon." Fabrizio claimed.

Chelsea's new co-owner Todd Boehly flew to Barcelona on Thursday to hold crunch talks regarding two Chelsea players understood to be Azpilicueta and Alonso as both clubs seek to reach an agreement this summer.

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta
Azpilicueta has spent ten seasons at Stamford Bridge, helping them win two Premier League titles and the Champions League last season.

Alonso on the other hand joined in 2016, and the 31-year-old was instrumental to their 2017 Premier League title success under then-coach Antonio Conte.

