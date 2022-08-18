Chelsea hoping to reach Aubameyang breakthrough soon

The Blues have missed out on some key targets but at the same time, managed to bring in some reinforcements in all areas of the pitch.

Chelsea have so far concluded deals for attacker Raheem Sterling, center back Kalidou Koulibaly, midfield prodigy Carney Chukwuemeka, wonderkid goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina and wingback Marc Cucurella.

Thomas Tuchel has also insisted his side may need to get more deals done if they are to compete for the Premier League title this season, having let go of two attackers already this summer.

Pulse Nigeria

Chelsea are currently seeking replacements, just in time before the window shuts at the end of the month.

Chelsea hope to reach Aubemayang agreement with Barcelona this week

As part of Chelsea's recruitment plans this summer, Thomas Tuchel's side has identified a number of attackers with Everton's Anthony Gordon being linked with a switch as well as Barcelona striker Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang.

AFP

Reports today claim that Chelsea have scheduled a meeting this afternoon with Barcelona and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang's representatives to convince him to move to Stamford Bridge as per Evening Standard.

The former Arsenal captain is reluctant to make a summer switch, having arrived at Camp Now just seven months ago at the end of the January transfer window.

Manchester United are also rumoured to be interested in his services, but the 33-year-old striker is said to have his mind focused on Champions League football.

Reports also claim that a fee of around £24 million could be enough to secure the 33-year-old, with Barcelona needing to sell players due to their financial problems.

Co-incidentally Chelsea have already lost a couple of their transfer targets this summer to the Catalans having registered interest in Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde, and Raphinha.

AFP

The Blues also saw their defender Andreas Christensen leave for the Spanish giants on a free transfer this window.

Blues manager Thomas Tuchel, holds a positive relationship with Aubameyang from their time together at Borussia Dortmund and could use Robert Lewandowski’s arrival at Camp Nou to convince his former player to return to the Premier League.

Although, Aubameyang and Lewandowski have thrived together at Borussia Dortmund under then-manager - Jurgen Klopp who is now the head coach of Liverpool.

Chelsea Transfer News

Chelsea have already agreed on a £12.6m move for 19-year-old Inter midfielder Cesare Casadei, with an official announcement already imminent.

Pulse Nigeria

Meanwhile Manchester United are reportedly interested in the services Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech.

The American winger has been contacted over a possible loan but Chelsea are only looking to sell the attacker on a permanent basis.

Ziyech and Pulsic are keen to leave Stamford Bridge, having seen Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner depart after finding playing time, hard to get under Thomas Tuchel’s system.