Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Chelsea to offload NFF target Tammy Abraham hints Bristol City return

Tammy Abraham Chelsea to offload youngster? hints Bristol City return

Tammy Abraham's future at Stamford Brdige is in doubt following the departure of Antonio Conte.

  • Published:
Chelsea are reportedly ready to offload Tammy Abraham former target of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) who hinted at a possible return to Bristol City return. play Tammy Abraham may not play for Chelsea next season (AFP)

Chelsea are reportedly ready to offload Tammy Abraham former target of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) who hinted at a possible return to Bristol City return.

Abraham was a target for Nigeria’s football body before he came out to state that he has no interest playing for Nigeria and pledged his allegiance to the three lions of England.

Chelsea are making plans for the 2018 summer transfer window and Abraham who was on loan at Premier League side Swansea City last season could be one of the departures away from Stamford Bridge.

Tammy Abraham stats

In an earlier report by the Daily Mail, the London based side has now joined Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Juventus in contention for the signature of Manchester United forward Anthony Martial.

Tammy Abraham play Tammy Abraham may not be a chelsea player this season (AFP)

The report further states that Chelsea are wary of breaching Financial Fair Play rules (FFP) and will aim to raise the funds for Martial through offloading some of the players on their roaster.

Chelsea have reportedly already demanded £50m from Borussia Dortmund for on-loan striker Michy Batshuayi which has been rebuffed hence his return may mean a departure for Abraham with Olivier Giroud and Alvaro Morata in contention for starting places.

With Antonio Conte gone, Abraham's future at Stamford Bridge is uncertain until the arrival of a new manager.

Abraham who has returned to training with Chelsea hinted at a return to Bristol City where he was successful on loan.

In a report by Bristol Live, Abraham entertained the idea of a loan move to Bristol City as he answered a question by a fan.

Chelsea stats

He said, “Enjoyed it the whole time…you never know what could happen in the future”.

play Abraham's Chelsea dream could be over by the end of the transfer window (This Day)

Abraham who rejected Nigeria signed a five-year deal before going on loan was no longer the starting forward for Swansea City towards the later stages of last season.

Abraham made his debut for England’s Three Lions against Germany in an international friendly.

Still 21-year-old, Abraham was not part of the English team for the 2018 FIFA World Cup and is still eligible to feature for the Super Eagles as he has not yet played a competitive match for the English national team.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse. Email: Tosinsports@gmail.com, All social media accounts @Tosinsports
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Dele Alli England star continues to ignore his Nigerian father as he...bullet
2 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father...bullet
3 Football World Cup semi-finalists England 'not the finished article'...bullet

Related Articles

Tammy Abraham Swansea Striker who turned Super Eagles down demoted to England U-21
Tammy Abraham After snubbing Nigeria, striker as been left out of England’s squad for 2018 World Cup
Nnamdi Oforborh NFF call up Bournemouth midfielder to Flying Eagles
Anthony Martial Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Juventus all want Manchester United forward
Tosin Kehinde Manchester United youngster chooses Nigeria over England
Jose Mourinho Manchester United manager ready to offload 9 players
Tammy Abraham 5 reasons Swansea striker rejected Nigeria for England
World Cup 2018 5 things to know about Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup
Algarve Tournament Nigerian boys to feature for England Under 17
Tammy Abraham Swansea striker among uncapped trio in England friendlies squad

Football

Dele Alli, Sterling earn English FA $50K fine over ankle socks
Dele Alli Here's how England midfielder's socks earned $50,000 fine for FA from FIFA
Ismail Olamilekan, 21, and his brother Sodiq, 25, said they paid 250,000 naira (600 euros, $700) each to a man in Lagos for their Fan IDs
Football Fraudsters scam Nigerians with Russia World Cup passes
David Beckham attends a City of Miami Commissioners meeting where he and his partners presented plans of building a Major League Soccer stadium on public land, on July 12, 2018
Football Beckham vows to bring MLS to Miami as new stadium plan faces opposition
Super Eagles forward Henry Onyekuru has joined Turkish Super Lig outfit Galatasaray Sportif A.Ş from English Premier League side Everton.
Henry Onyekuru Super Eagles forward joins Galatasaray on loan from Everton