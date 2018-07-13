news

Chelsea are reportedly ready to offload Tammy Abraham former target of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) who hinted at a possible return to Bristol City return.

Abraham was a target for Nigeria’s football body before he came out to state that he has no interest playing for Nigeria and pledged his allegiance to the three lions of England.

Chelsea are making plans for the 2018 summer transfer window and Abraham who was on loan at Premier League side Swansea City last season could be one of the departures away from Stamford Bridge.

Tammy Abraham stats

In an earlier report by the Daily Mail, the London based side has now joined Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Juventus in contention for the signature of Manchester United forward Anthony Martial.

The report further states that Chelsea are wary of breaching Financial Fair Play rules (FFP) and will aim to raise the funds for Martial through offloading some of the players on their roaster.

Chelsea have reportedly already demanded £50m from Borussia Dortmund for on-loan striker Michy Batshuayi which has been rebuffed hence his return may mean a departure for Abraham with Olivier Giroud and Alvaro Morata in contention for starting places.

With Antonio Conte gone, Abraham's future at Stamford Bridge is uncertain until the arrival of a new manager.

Abraham who has returned to training with Chelsea hinted at a return to Bristol City where he was successful on loan.

In a report by Bristol Live, Abraham entertained the idea of a loan move to Bristol City as he answered a question by a fan.

Chelsea stats

He said, “Enjoyed it the whole time…you never know what could happen in the future”.

Abraham who rejected Nigeria signed a five-year deal before going on loan was no longer the starting forward for Swansea City towards the later stages of last season.

Abraham made his debut for England’s Three Lions against Germany in an international friendly.