Tammy Abraham's future at Stamford Brdige is in doubt following the departure of Antonio Conte.
Abraham was a target for Nigeria’s football body before he came out to state that he has no interest playing for Nigeria and pledged his allegiance to the three lions of England.
Chelsea are making plans for the 2018 summer transfer window and Abraham who was on loan at Premier League side Swansea City last season could be one of the departures away from Stamford Bridge.
In an earlier report by the Daily Mail, the London based side has now joined Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Juventus in contention for the signature of Manchester United forward Anthony Martial.
The report further states that Chelsea are wary of breaching Financial Fair Play rules (FFP) and will aim to raise the funds for Martial through offloading some of the players on their roaster.
Chelsea have reportedly already demanded £50m from Borussia Dortmund for on-loan striker Michy Batshuayi which has been rebuffed hence his return may mean a departure for Abraham with Olivier Giroud and Alvaro Morata in contention for starting places.
With Antonio Conte gone, Abraham's future at Stamford Bridge is uncertain until the arrival of a new manager.
Abraham who has returned to training with Chelsea hinted at a return to Bristol City where he was successful on loan.
In a report by Bristol Live, Abraham entertained the idea of a loan move to Bristol City as he answered a question by a fan.
He said, “Enjoyed it the whole time…you never know what could happen in the future”.
Abraham who rejected Nigeria signed a five-year deal before going on loan was no longer the starting forward for Swansea City towards the later stages of last season.
Abraham made his debut for England’s Three Lions against Germany in an international friendly.
Still 21-year-old, Abraham was not part of the English team for the 2018 FIFA World Cup and is still eligible to feature for the Super Eagles as he has not yet played a competitive match for the English national team.