FA CUP

Thomas Tuchel reveals what clubs he would like Chelsea to start playing like

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

We can produce peak performances, Tuchel said after losing the FA Cup to Liverpool.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel

After losing the FA Cup final on penalties to Liverpool on Saturday, Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel claimed his team needed to learn to be regular winners, adding that the club's fines were making the process more difficult.

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Russian owner Roman Abramovich put the club up for sale, and the British government then imposed stringent regulations on the team.

Speaking after the game according to talkSPORT, Tuchel claimed that Liverpool and Manchester City, the Premier League leaders, were winning games week after week, demonstrating the benefits of their long-term strategy.

Chelsea lost their third FA Cup final in a row against Liverpool at Wembley on Saturday
Chelsea lost their third FA Cup final in a row against Liverpool at Wembley on Saturday Imago

Tuchel said, “They are very, very, very consistent and we are in the opposite situation at the moment, given the sanctions. Players are leaving."

Chelsea reached the FA Cup final in 2021, losing to Leicester City on penalties, and the League Cup final in February this year, losing to Liverpool on penalties.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel.
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel. AFP

In the Premier League, though, they have struggled to find their rhythm, and they currently sit in third place, 19 points behind leaders Manchester City and 16 points behind Liverpool.

Tuchel who replaced Frank Lampard as Chelsea manager in January 2021 and led the Blues to a Champions League victory four months later, stated that his side can still produce top performances.

“We can produce peak performances and have the mentality in the club to shape the players' mentality to have these peak performances,” he said.

Liverpool vs Chelsea
Liverpool vs Chelsea pulse senegal

“But over the last years, Man City and Liverpool proved that you have to obviously deliver that on a level of consistency that we don’t have and we struggled with it.”

Tuchel lauded his players for preventing "perhaps the most dangerous offensive team in the world" from scoring in two finals that went to extra time in three months.

Antonio Rudiger, a key member of Chelsea's defence, is anticipated to leave the club after the season, as is fellow defender Andreas Christensen.

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

