Thomas Tuchel reveals what clubs he would like Chelsea to start playing like

Tuchel praises Liverpool

Speaking after the game according to talkSPORT, Tuchel claimed that Liverpool and Manchester City, the Premier League leaders, were winning games week after week, demonstrating the benefits of their long-term strategy.

Imago

Tuchel said, “They are very, very, very consistent and we are in the opposite situation at the moment, given the sanctions. Players are leaving."

Chelsea reached the FA Cup final in 2021, losing to Leicester City on penalties, and the League Cup final in February this year, losing to Liverpool on penalties.

AFP

In the Premier League, though, they have struggled to find their rhythm, and they currently sit in third place, 19 points behind leaders Manchester City and 16 points behind Liverpool.

Tuchel still believes Chelsea can compete at Liverpool, City's level

Tuchel who replaced Frank Lampard as Chelsea manager in January 2021 and led the Blues to a Champions League victory four months later, stated that his side can still produce top performances.

“We can produce peak performances and have the mentality in the club to shape the players' mentality to have these peak performances,” he said.

pulse senegal

“But over the last years, Man City and Liverpool proved that you have to obviously deliver that on a level of consistency that we don’t have and we struggled with it.”

Tuchel lauded his players for preventing "perhaps the most dangerous offensive team in the world" from scoring in two finals that went to extra time in three months.