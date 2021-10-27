RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Chelsea survive Southampton shootout, Arsenal see off Leeds

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Kepa Arrizabalaga was Chelsea's hero as they saw off Southampton on penalties

Kepa Arrizabalaga was Chelsea's hero as they saw off Southampton on penalties Creator: Glyn KIRK
Kepa Arrizabalaga was Chelsea's hero as they saw off Southampton on penalties Creator: Glyn KIRK

Chelsea needed a penalty shootout for the second consecutive round to reach the quarter-finals of the League Cup as they edged past Southampton, while a much-changed Arsenal beat Leeds 2-0 on Tuesday.

Recommended articles

Kepa Arrizabalaga was the Chelsea hero as he made a string of late saves to deny Saints a place in the last eight as the game at Stamford Bridge ended 1-1 after 90 minutes.

Both goals came minutes either side of half-time as Kai Havertz headed Chelsea into the lead before Southampton hit back quickly when Che Adams bundled the ball home after Kepa parried Kyle Walker-Peters' shot.

The Spain goalkeeper saved from Will Smallbone, Mohammed Salisu and Lyanco to take the tie to a shootout.

Kepa then denied Theo Walcott from the spot and Smallbone blasted over as Chelsea progressed despite Mason Mount's penalty being saved by Fraser Forster.

Two goals in 14 second-half minutes from Callum Chambers and Eddie Nketiah took Arsenal through at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta had named a strong side in the previous two rounds with the Gunners not involved in European football for the first time in 25 seasons.

But the Spaniard made nine changes from the side that started Friday's 3-1 win over Aston Villa.

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa attempted to lift his side from a slump with just four changes from a 1-1 draw with Wolves on Saturday as England international Kalvin Phillips made his return from injury.

The visitors enjoyed the better of the first-half, but paid a heavy price for failing to make it count.

Chambers had barely been on the pitch for a minute after replacing Benjamin White when he forced the ball over the line from a corner to open the scoring.

Eddie Nketiah then made the most of a rare start to seal the tie against his former club.

The England under-21 international pounced on a slack header towards his own goal from Liam Cooper and scooped the ball over Illan Meslier before getting a slice of luck as his mishit finish bobbled into the net.

"We understood the game and what we had to do, we did this the right way," said Arteta.

"They gave us some issues, they always do, but we created a lot of shots and situations without being very clinical, we adjusted a few things at half time and we were better and stronger."

League One side Sunderland are also into the quarter-finals as they beat Queen's Park Rangers 3-1 on penalties after a 0-0 draw at Loftus Road.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Soldier takes pregnant wife to hospital for delivery, beats up 2 nurses, breaks one’s leg

Soldier takes pregnant wife to hospital for delivery, beats up 2 nurses, breaks one’s leg

Socialite Cubana Chief Priest accuses BBNaija's Maria of 'stealing' his sister's husband

Socialite Cubana Chief Priest accuses BBNaija's Maria of 'stealing' his sister's husband

7 weird things that happen during sex, and they're normal

7 weird things that happen during sex, and they're normal

Paul Okoye shares Cubana Chief Priest's phone numbers as he continues to defend BBNaija's Maria

Paul Okoye shares Cubana Chief Priest's phone numbers as he continues to defend BBNaija's Maria

10 countries where prostitution is legal

10 countries where prostitution is legal

Davido and Chioma spotted together for the first time since rumoured breakup

Davido and Chioma spotted together for the first time since rumoured breakup

Pulse Exclusive : New court documents claim BBNaija's Maria's alleged partner is in court to dissolve marriage

Pulse Exclusive : New court documents claim BBNaija's Maria's alleged partner is in court to dissolve marriage

Actress Esther Nwanchukwu calls Junior Pope her 'man friend' months after she tattooed his initials on her body

Actress Esther Nwanchukwu calls Junior Pope her 'man friend' months after she tattooed his initials on her body

7 things every woman wants to hear during sex

7 things every woman wants to hear during sex

Trending

Quick Takes: Robert Lewandowski reveals his pre-match ritual and favourite African teammates

Robert Lewandowski spoke to Pulse Sports' Steve Dede about his favourite music and other stuff

Robert Lewandowski reminisces about the time Nigerian striker Emmanuel Olisadebe fired Polonia Warsaw to their first Polish Championship in 54 years [Pulse Exclusive]

Robert Lewandowski recalls his earliest memory of Emmanuel Olisadebe

Dennis leads top Nigerian performances from the weekend

Chidera Ejuke (Instagram/Chidera Ejuke)

Ronaldo saves Man Utd again as Chelsea and Bayern cruise

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring Manchester United's winning goal against Atalanta Creator: Paul ELLIS