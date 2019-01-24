Chelsea star Victor Moses has arrived in Turkey to complete a loan move to Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

Moses who has made just one appearance for Chelsea this season is set to complete a loan move to Fenerbahce where he will spend the rest of the season.

The 29-year-old arrived in Turkey on Wednesday, January 23 accompanied by his wife to complete a medical before putting pen to paper on a deal.

Moses flew to Turkey after his permanent move to China collapsed.

A move to Fenerbahce will end his misery at Chelsea where he made just one appearance under Maurizio Sarri.

Wing-back role

A regular under former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte, Moses failed to grab a place in Sarri’s preferred 4-3-3 setup.

The former Nigeria international joined Chelsea in 2012 and after his first year at the club, spent three seasons away on loans.

He finally got a chance under Conte who took advantage of his impressive stamina, strength and fitness to make him the perfect play for the wing-back role in his three-man defence setup.

In the 2016/2017 season, Moses made 40 appearances for Chelsea in total and was hugely influential in their fantastic run in the Premier League and FA Cup- where they got to the final but lost to Arsenal.

The following season, he was also influential in their run to the FA Cup title.

He won three major titles with Chelsea, the Europa League in 2013, Premier League in 2017 and FA Cup 2018.