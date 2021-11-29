RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Chelsea star Romelu Lukaku storms O2 for Wizkid after draw with Manchester United [Video]

Tosin Abayomi

Lukaku decided to support the Nigerian musician after action in the Premier League.

Romelu Lukaku
Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea star striker Romelu Lukaku was in attendance at the Wizkid concert held on November 28, 2021.

Lukaku came out to support popular Nigerian singer and songwriter Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun known professionally as Wizkid.

Wizkid sold out the O2 arena at Peninsula Square, London with over 20,000 fans in attendance.

Celebrities such as Chris Brown, Gabrielle Union, Stormzy, and others were also at the music concert.

Also present was Lukaku who recently returned to the pitch after a lengthy injury.

Lukaku was in action as Chelsea were held by to 1-1 draw by rivals Manchester United in a Premier League fixture played at Stamford Bridge earlier in the day.

Lukaku started the game on the bench but was introduced by Thomas Tuchel in place of Timo Werner in the 82nd minute.

The Belgian striker could not find the back of the net as both sides shared the points.

After the game, Lukaku took to his official Instagram account to post a picture of his return to action.

Romelu Lukaku was in action as Chelsea were held to a draw by Manchester United
Romelu Lukaku was in action as Chelsea were held to a draw by Manchester United Pulse Nigeria

Along with the photo was a message that said, "Not the result we wanted but we move on."

The 28-year-old then proceeded to relax by attending the Wizkid concert also in London.

Lukaku is expected to return to action for Chelsea when they travel to face Watford at Vicarage Road on Wednesday, December 1st.

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

