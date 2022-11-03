‘He deserves man of the match more than me’ - Mount praises Chelsea new boy Zakaria for goalscoring debut

Chelsea came from behind to beat Dinamo Zagreb 2-1 in the final game of the UEFA Champions League thanks to goals from Raheem Sterling and Denis Zakaria.
Zakaria was playing his first game for Chelsea since joining on loan from Juventus in August and he made his mark with a great performance and a winning goal.
Despite Zakaria’s efforts, another Chelsea midfielder, Mason Mount was named man of the match which the Englishman himself has admitted should have been given to Zakaria.
Mount praises Zakaria
Mason Mount graciously admitted that the man-of-the-match accolade he received for his performance against Dinamo Zagreb should have gone to Denis Zakaria instead.
“The lads have been battering me the last couple of games I’ve got man of the match as they don’t think I deserved it, but today I don’t think I deserve it. Denis Zakaria came in and was unbelievable. He deserves man of the match more than me, and he scored as well,” Mount said.
“To step up after not playing, and starting the game, was brilliant. I’m very happy for him to get this opportunity and to do so well,” Mount continued in praises of his Swiss teammate.
Mount also had kind words for the other goalscorer on the night, Raheem Sterling, “It’s brilliant for Raz, he took his goal very well, very happy for him.”
“He doesn’t think about how many games he goes without scoring. He’s so focused on helping the team and getting in the right positions, and it will come for him, we know how good he is,” Mount concluded.
