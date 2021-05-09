RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Chelsea retain Women's Super League title ahead of Champions League final

Champions again - Chelsea manager Emma Hayes' side have retained their English Women's Super League title

Champions again - Chelsea manager Emma Hayes' side have retained their English Women's Super League title
Champions again - Chelsea manager Emma Hayes' side have retained their English Women's Super League title

Chelsea retained their Women's Super League title with a thumping 5-0 win over Reading on Sunday.

They will now look to complete an English and European double when they face Barcelona in the Champions League final in Gothenburg a week on Sunday.

The Londoners, who saw off Bayern Munich 5-3 on aggregate in the semi-finals, are bidding to become European champions for the first time. 

The Blues headed into the final round of English top-flight fixtures two points clear of Manchester City and with a better goal difference.

They were never in danger of being overhauled, with Melanie Leupolz putting them ahead against Reading before Fran Kirby's double and further goals from Sam Kerr and Erin Cuthbert sealed victory.

Chelsea won the 2019/20 WSL title on a points-per-game basis after the season was halted by the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, with Emma Hayes' side then a point behind leaders City with a game in hand.

