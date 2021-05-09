Chelsea retain Women's Super League title ahead of Champions League final

They will now look to complete an English and European double when they face Barcelona in the Champions League final in Gothenburg a week on Sunday.

The Londoners, who saw off Bayern Munich 5-3 on aggregate in the semi-finals, are bidding to become European champions for the first time.

The Blues headed into the final round of English top-flight fixtures two points clear of Manchester City and with a better goal difference.

They were never in danger of being overhauled, with Melanie Leupolz putting them ahead against Reading before Fran Kirby's double and further goals from Sam Kerr and Erin Cuthbert sealed victory.