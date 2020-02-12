Premier League giants Chelsea have reportedly agreed a £40m deal for Ajax star Hakim Ziyech which will see them get the forward in the summer.

Chelsea have been without any new signing since the summer of 2018 due to a ban which has been lifted.

For the first signing in the Frank Lampard era, reports have it that Chelsea have had an agreement to sign Ziyech.

According to Sky Sports, Chelsea are in advanced talks to get the Moroccan forward in a deal which is likely to be completed in the next coming days.

Frank Lampard has not been able to sign any player at Chelsea AFP

The 26-year-old is said to be a priority for Lampard who plans to reinforce his attacking options for next season.

Ziyech played against Chelsea twice in the group stage of the 2019/2020 Champions League season.

The forward joined Ajax in 2016 and has won the Eredivisie and Dutch Cup with the club.

The Morocco international has scored nine goals across 28 Dutch Eredivisie and Champions League games so far this season.