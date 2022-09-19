Chelsea agree terms with Sporting director who found Haaland and Mane

According to a tweet from Italian football insider Fabrizio Romano, the American business tycoon has reportedly finalized a deal to bring in Christoph Freund as the new director of football at Stamford Bridge.

Who is Christoph Freund?

The 45 year old Freund comes with a lot of pedigree as he is known for his use of data in unearthing interesting prospects. He is widely believed to have been pivotal in the signing of current Manchester City striker Erling Haaland and the exciting Benjamin Sesko.

His signing is a welcomed development for many Chelsea fans who believe that despite the eye-watering £271.1million spent in the transfer window, most of the dealings looked out of place and the team does not look stronger than it did last season.

Romano also claims that new manager Graham Potter is reportedly pleased with the Austrian’s profile and feels that he has the pedigree to help him implement Boehly’s long term vision for the club.