Chelsea 'praying for peace' after Abramovich steps aside

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Roman Abramovich bought Chelsea in 2003

Roman Abramovich bought Chelsea in 2003 Creator: Ben STANSALL
Roman Abramovich bought Chelsea in 2003 Creator: Ben STANSALL

Chelsea said Sunday they were "praying for peace" following Russia's invasion of Ukraine after owner Roman Abramovich's decision to hand over control of the Premier League club.

Recommended articles

The Russian-Israeli billionaire announced on Saturday that he was handing the "stewardship and care" of Chelsea to the trustees of the club's charitable foundation. But he will remain as owner.

There was no mention in his statement of the crisis in Ukraine.

Chelsea, who play Liverpool in Sunday's League Cup final, released a 24-word statement on their website on Sunday but there was no mention of Russia or its president, Vladimir Putin.

"The situation in Ukraine is horrific and devastating," the statement said. "Chelsea FC's thoughts are with everyone in Ukraine. Everyone at the club is praying for peace."

It is understood Abramovich, who allegedly has links to the Kremlin, took the decision to step aside in order to protect Chelsea from reputational damage as war rages in Ukraine.

Opposition Labour MP Chris Bryant, who said in the House of Commons this week that the UK government should seize Abramovich's assets, wants stronger words from the Russian.

"I'm worried that the British press (with some notable exceptions) have fallen for the Abramovich line on ceding control," he tweeted on Sunday.

"Unless and until he condemns the criminal invasion of Ukraine I will continue to call for the UK to sanction him and seize/freeze assets."

The Czech Republic have become the latest national side, after Sweden and Poland, to announce they will not play Russia in the 2022 World Cup play-offs due to the current situation.

If the Czechs beat Sweden on March 24, they are scheduled to meet the winner of the Poland v Russia match a few days later.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

More from category

  • Super Star! Yeremy Pino celebrates a historic afternoon.

    Historic Pino show inspires Villarreal as Chukwueze cameos in easy win over Espanyol

  • Roman Abramovich bought Chelsea in 2003 Creator: Ben STANSALL

    Chelsea 'praying for peace' after Abramovich steps aside

  • Mixed reactions have followed Eden Hazard's failure to appear as a substitute once again for Real Madrid on Saturday

    'Hurts so bad' - Mixed reactions as Eden Hazard was yet again damned to the bench in Real Madrid's narrow win

Recommended articles

Historic Pino show inspires Villarreal as Chukwueze cameos in easy win over Espanyol

Historic Pino show inspires Villarreal as Chukwueze cameos in easy win over Espanyol

Chelsea 'praying for peace' after Abramovich steps aside

Chelsea 'praying for peace' after Abramovich steps aside

'Hurts so bad' - Mixed reactions as Eden Hazard was yet again damned to the bench in Real Madrid's narrow win

'Hurts so bad' - Mixed reactions as Eden Hazard was yet again damned to the bench in Real Madrid's narrow win

Struggling Leeds sack manager Marcelo Bielsa

Struggling Leeds sack manager Marcelo Bielsa

Roman Abramovich: Former symbol of Russia's oligarchy faces uncertain future

Roman Abramovich: Former symbol of Russia's oligarchy faces uncertain future

World champions France call for Russia to be thrown out of 2022 World Cup: federation

World champions France call for Russia to be thrown out of 2022 World Cup: federation

Trending

AWCON

Super Falcons players in TEARS LOCKED at Abuja Airport for over 4 hours after victory against Ivory Coast [Video]

The Super Falcons were detained at the Abuja Airport

'That is what happens when it comes to Africa'- Fiery Cameroon legend Samuel Eto'o pits Okocha against Ronaldinho

Court declares Samuel Eto’o as father of 22-year-old Spanish woman
UEL

'STOP THE WAR' - Reactions as Aubameyang, Adama SHINE in Barcelona's destruction of Napoli

It was a big moment for Barcelona against Napoli in Europe

How I was chosen to hoist AFCON trophy – Mimi Boateng tells full story

How I was chosen to hoist AFCON trophy – Mimi Boateng tells full story
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Phenomenal, Absolute Baller!' -Reactions as Jadon Sancho outshines Cristiano Ronaldo in United's thrilling win at Leeds

Manchester United fans praise Jadon Sancho following win over Leeds on Sunday

Dangote overtakes Chelsea owner Abramovich on list of world’s richest persons

Dangote overtakes Chelsea owner Abramovich on list of world’s richest persons
PREMIER LEAGUE

'How did Demba Ba grow his hair'- Twitter reactions as former Chelsea star is no longer BALD

Demba Ba looks dapper with his new hair growth
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Osimhen suppose tear Pique slap' - Reactions to confrontation between Super Eagles striker and Spanish defender

Victor Osimhen and Pique battled in the game between Barcelona and Napoli