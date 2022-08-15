PREMIER LEAGUE

FA to investigate Thomas Tuchel over 'spiteful' Anthony Taylor claims

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is set to be investigated by the FA for his comments about referee Anthony Taylor following a fiery London derby draw on Sunday.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is being investigated by the FA after his claims about referee Anthony Taylor after Sunday's London derby draw
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is being investigated by the FA after his claims about referee Anthony Taylor after Sunday's London derby draw

Chelsea were dramatically held to a 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on Sunday evening.

The result has sparked serious controversy at full-time with both club managers Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte engaging in a heated exchange during and after the game.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel, was also seemingly furious with the level of officiating from referee Anthony Taylor, alleging that there might be an agenda against his side in the match following the build-up to both of Tottenham's goals.

The Blues had gone ahead twice in the game, but were forced to settle for a point after Antonio Conte's men fought back in the final minutes of the thrilling encounter.

Spurs came from behind twice to secure a point against Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday
Spurs came from behind twice to secure a point against Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday Imago

Following the result for the West London outfit, Thomas Tuchel suggested that Taylor often gets decisions wrong against his side, claiming the whole dressing room feels the same way as supporters who had already targeted the official on social media.

Tuchel also questioned the refereeing on both goals, first for an offside on Richarlison, and then a Cristian Romero hair-pull on Blues wingback Marc Cucurella.

Thomas Tuchel was involved in a heated exchange with Antonio Conte during the London derby on Sunday night
Thomas Tuchel was involved in a heated exchange with Antonio Conte during the London derby on Sunday night Imago

Tuchel was then questioned about fans having issues with Taylor that have gone on for a while by a reporter.

'Not only the fans. Of course, the players they know what's going on, they're on the pitch and they know it, and again it's like this.' he said via talkSPORT.

'Yeah of course they're worried when they see him.' he added.

Latest reports now indicate that the FA has launched an investigation after his Chelsea dressing room claims.

Tuchel has also been slapped with a touchline ban after receiving a Red card from Anthony Taylor on Sunday night, alongside his Spurs counterpart Antonio Conte.

Chelsea travel to Elland Road to take on Leeds United on Sunday August 21, 2022.

Authors:

David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

More from category

  • Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is being investigated by the FA after his claims about referee Anthony Taylor after Sunday's London derby draw

    FA to investigate Thomas Tuchel over 'spiteful' Anthony Taylor claims

  • Pulse of The Day

    Top 5 goals from Nigerians from the weekend starring Falconets [Vidoes]

  • Thomas Tuchel wants Anthony Talyor to stop officiating Chelsea's games

    Tuchel and over 100,000 fans call for Anthony Taylor to be banned from officiating Chelsea games

Recommended articles

FA to investigate Thomas Tuchel over 'spiteful' Anthony Taylor claims

FA to investigate Thomas Tuchel over 'spiteful' Anthony Taylor claims

Top 5 goals from Nigerians from the weekend starring Falconets [Vidoes]

Top 5 goals from Nigerians from the weekend starring Falconets [Vidoes]

Tuchel and over 100,000 fans call for Anthony Taylor to be banned from officiating Chelsea games

Tuchel and over 100,000 fans call for Anthony Taylor to be banned from officiating Chelsea games

Anthony Joshua makes confession about Oleksandr Usyk ahead of rematch

Anthony Joshua makes confession about Oleksandr Usyk ahead of rematch

If you don't know Calvin Bassey is good, you don't know football - Ajax coach Schreuder

If you don't know Calvin Bassey is good, you don't know football - Ajax coach Schreuder

Osimhen is now Napoli's leading man but he is not Jesus

Osimhen is now Napoli's leading man but he is not Jesus

Trending

Kenneth Omeruo (r) is the new Leganes captain.

Super Eagles star Kenneth Omeruo makes history at Leganes

Nigeria vs South Korea.

Falconets vs S. Korea: Time and where to follow the decisive U20WWC match

Time and where to watch Nigeria's Falconets vs France
FIFA U-20 WWC

Time and where to watch Nigeria's Falconets vs France

Nigeria's Super Falcons are set to return to Morocco after the North Africans were awarded the hosting rights for WAFCON 2024

Report: Morocco to host Nigeria and other African countries again in 2024