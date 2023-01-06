Ex-Chelsea player and manager Gianluca Vialli has lost the battle with pancreatic cancer after fighting it for five years.
Chelsea legend Gianluca Vialli passes away aged 58
After a battle with cancer, the former Chelsea player and manager has passed away
He played for Chelsea between 1996 and 1999, was a player-manager in 1998, and was a full-time manager until 2000. He played 88 matches and scored 40 goals for Chelsea during his time with the club, and he cemented his place as a legend by leading the club to the FA Cup in 2000.
Vialli was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2017 and beat the disease in 2020, announcing that he had been given the all-clear in April.
He then went to the 2020 UEFA Euro as part of the technical crew and helped his former teammate Roberto Mancini guide Italy to their first title since 2006.
Vialli represented Italy from 1985 to 1992, representing them at the 1988 Euros and 1990 World Cup in Italy.
