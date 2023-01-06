ADVERTISEMENT

Chelsea legend Gianluca Vialli passes away aged 58

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

After a battle with cancer, the former Chelsea player and manager has passed away

Vialli was part of the technical staff that helped Italy to the 2020 Euros title (Gribaudi/ImagePhoto)
Vialli was part of the technical staff that helped Italy to the 2020 Euros title (Gribaudi/ImagePhoto)

Ex-Chelsea player and manager Gianluca Vialli has lost the battle with pancreatic cancer after fighting it for five years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

He played for Chelsea between 1996 and 1999, was a player-manager in 1998, and was a full-time manager until 2000. He played 88 matches and scored 40 goals for Chelsea during his time with the club, and he cemented his place as a legend by leading the club to the FA Cup in 2000.

Vialli was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2017 and beat the disease in 2020, announcing that he had been given the all-clear in April.

He then went to the 2020 UEFA Euro as part of the technical crew and helped his former teammate Roberto Mancini guide Italy to their first title since 2006.

Vialli represented Italy from 1985 to 1992, representing them at the 1988 Euros and 1990 World Cup in Italy.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • empty

    UEL: Moses Simon's Nantes seal away win against Olympiacos to qualify for round of 32

  • Osimhen and Lukaku will face each other on Wednesday

    Serie A: Lukaku reveals who is the better striker between him and Osimhen

  • NurPhoto

    UEL: Unhappy Barcelona boss Xavi describes Manchester United draw as 'Worst ever'

Recommended articles

Chelsea legend Gianluca Vialli passes away aged 58

Chelsea legend Gianluca Vialli passes away aged 58

SUPER EAGLES: Odion Ighalo celebrates goal for Al-Hilal against Al-Ittihad

SUPER EAGLES: Odion Ighalo celebrates goal for Al-Hilal against Al-Ittihad

PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester City earn crucial three points against Chelsea thanks to Riyad Mahrez

PREMIER LEAGUE: Manchester City earn crucial three points against Chelsea thanks to Riyad Mahrez

NBA: Why Toni Kroos celebrated his birthday with a cake of NBA star Luka Doncic

NBA: Why Toni Kroos celebrated his birthday with a cake of NBA star Luka Doncic

Henry Onyekuru hits twice as Adana Demirspor breezes past Michael Ologo's Istanbulspor

Henry Onyekuru hits twice as Adana Demirspor breezes past Michael Ologo's Istanbulspor

WGCDDNE: The religious slang becoming the 'anthem' for Super Eagles stars

WGCDDNE: The religious slang becoming the 'anthem' for Super Eagles stars

PREMIER LEAGUE: Taiwo Awoniyi’s clutchness for Nottingham Forest is a prime example of quality over quantity

PREMIER LEAGUE: Taiwo Awoniyi’s clutchness for Nottingham Forest is a prime example of quality over quantity

PREMIER LEAGUE: Benfica angry with ‘disrespectful’ Chelsea over Enzo Fernandez.

PREMIER LEAGUE: Benfica angry with ‘disrespectful’ Chelsea over Enzo Fernandez.

PHOTOS: Veteran Nigerian sprinter Endurance Ojokolo finds love again at 47

PHOTOS: Veteran Nigerian sprinter Endurance Ojokolo finds love again at 47

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Steven Gerrard and Scott Parker during a match between both their sides.

Club Brugge announces former Premier League manager as new boss

Karim Adeyemi

COMMENT: Can Karim Adeyemi become the next Alaafin?

Cristiano Ronaldo must now match Ahmed Musa's level at Al-Nassr

Can Ronaldo match Ahmed Musa’s legacy at Al-Nassr?

Enock Mwepu returns to Brighton as a head coach

PREMIER LEAGUE: Enock Mwepu returns to Brighton 81 days after retiring due to heart problems