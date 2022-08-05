Chelsea win transfer battle for £62m-rated 'elite defender' Cucurella

Cucurella has put pen to paper on a six-year contract worth £55m as an initial fee and £7m on add-ons that will see him stay at Stamford Bridge until the summer of 2028.

"Marc Cucurella has signed for Chelsea on a six-year contract from Brighton & Hove Albion,' Chelsea said in a statement on its website.

The deal puts to an end what has been a protracted transfer tussle between the London club, Manchester City and Barcelona.

What Cucurella said

The 24-year-old is happy to join Chelsea and can't wait to get started after what has been a protracted tussle for his signature.

Getty Images

"I’m really happy," he said. "It’s a big opportunity for me to join one of the best clubs in the world and I’m going to work hard to be happy here and help the team."

Chelsea's Chairman and acting football director, Todd Boehly, added;

"Marc is an elite defender of proven Premier League quality and he further strengthens our squad going into the new season. We continue to work on and off the pitch, and we’re delighted Marc will be a part of the present and future at Chelsea."

Cucurella's Brief

Before his move to the Premier League last season to join Brighton, Cucurella had his football education in Spain where he progressed through the ranks at Espanyol before joining Barcelona's La Masia at the age of 14.

Imago

He played three full seasons in La Liga, first on loan at Eibar and Getafe, before joining the latter on a permanent deal in the summer of 2020.

The 24-year-old has always played as a midfielder before his defensive side came to the fore under the managerial guidance of Graham Potter at the Amex Stadium.