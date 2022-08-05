Chelsea has confirmed the signing of Spanish defender Marc Cucurella from Brighton and Hove Albion on a long-term deal with Levi Colwill moving to Brighton on a season-long loan.
Chelsea win transfer battle for £62m-rated 'elite defender' Cucurella
Marc Cucurella has finally sealed a move away from Brighton and Hove Albion after signing a long-term contract with Chelsea.
Cucurella has put pen to paper on a six-year contract worth £55m as an initial fee and £7m on add-ons that will see him stay at Stamford Bridge until the summer of 2028.
"Marc Cucurella has signed for Chelsea on a six-year contract from Brighton & Hove Albion,' Chelsea said in a statement on its website.
The deal puts to an end what has been a protracted transfer tussle between the London club, Manchester City and Barcelona.
ALSO READ
What Cucurella said
The 24-year-old is happy to join Chelsea and can't wait to get started after what has been a protracted tussle for his signature.
"I’m really happy," he said. "It’s a big opportunity for me to join one of the best clubs in the world and I’m going to work hard to be happy here and help the team."
Chelsea's Chairman and acting football director, Todd Boehly, added;
"Marc is an elite defender of proven Premier League quality and he further strengthens our squad going into the new season. We continue to work on and off the pitch, and we’re delighted Marc will be a part of the present and future at Chelsea."
Cucurella's Brief
Before his move to the Premier League last season to join Brighton, Cucurella had his football education in Spain where he progressed through the ranks at Espanyol before joining Barcelona's La Masia at the age of 14.
He played three full seasons in La Liga, first on loan at Eibar and Getafe, before joining the latter on a permanent deal in the summer of 2020.
The 24-year-old has always played as a midfielder before his defensive side came to the fore under the managerial guidance of Graham Potter at the Amex Stadium.
The Spaniard made his senior international debut last summer, his sole appearance for La Roja to date, and picked up a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics the following month with the under-23 team.
More from category
-
Barcelona unveil Robert Lewandowski as new number 9 in front of 57,000 fans at Camp Nou
-
How to make cool cash from the 2022/23 Premier League opening weekend
-
Chelsea win transfer battle for £62m-rated 'elite defender' Cucurella