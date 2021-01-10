Chelsea forward Ike Ugbo has revealed his decision to commit his international future to Nigeria after playing for England's youth teams.

Born and raised in England to Nigerian parents, Ugbo has played for the England U17s and 20s.

The forward who is on loan at Belgian Pro League club Cercle Brugge from Chelsea is, however, committing his international future to Nigeria.

Ike Ugbo is on loan in Belgium and currently has 10 goals in 16 games for Cercle Brugge (Instagram/Ike Ugbo) Instagram

The 22-year-old has revealed that he has ambitions of playing in the World Cup and is already working towards acquiring clearance from the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA).

"The paperwork is not quite in order yet, but my agent is working on it. Playing a World Cup is every footballer's dream, isn't it?" Ugbo told hln.be.

The forward is having a good season in Belgium where he has 10 goals in 16 league appearances for Cercle Brugge.

Ugbo aims to join a growing list of foreign-born players who now play for Nigeria's Super Eagles.

Alex Iwobi, William Troost-Ekong, Ola Aina, Tyronne Ebuehi etc. are some of the players who have committed to the Super Eagles of Nigeria after playing their youth careers with other European countries.