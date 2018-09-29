Pulse.ng logo
Chelsea end Liverpool's perfect start to Premier League season

Chelsea ended Liverpool's perfect start to the Premier League season as the title contenders drew 1-1 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Super strike: Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge scores a dramatic late equaliser at Chelsea play

(AFP)

Liverpool had won all six of their previous league matches this term but, having lost to Chelsea in the League Cup in midweek, they fell behind on Saturday when Eden Hazard gave the west London club a 25th-minute lead.

But Daniel Sturridge's brilliant long-range strike a minute from full-time preserved Liverpool's unbeaten league run.

This result left Liverpool in second place, with champions Manchester City, who beat Brighton 2-0 earlier on Saturday, now top on goal difference.

