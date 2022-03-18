UCL

Chelsea draw Real Madrid as Manchester City get Atletico Madrid in Champions League quarterfinal draw

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Chelsea face Real Madrid, Manchester City draw Atletico Madrid, Liverpool get Benfica, and Bayern Munich go to Villarreal

Chelsea and Real Madrid meet in the UEFA Champions League for the second season running
Chelsea and Real Madrid meet in the UEFA Champions League for the second season running

Defending champions Chelsea will face record-winners Real Madrid for the quarterfinals of this season's UEFA Champions League.

Recommended articles

Thomas Tuchel's side will match up with the Spanish giants for the second season running in the elite competition after ousting the Los Blancos in the semifinals last season.

English champions Manchester City will go head-to-head with Spanish champions Atletico Madrid for a place in a second consecutive semi-final placing.

Pep Guardiola's City are aiming to go one better than last season's runner-up position after losing the final to Chelsea at the Estadio do Dragao.

Chelsea v Real Madrid

Manchester City v Atletico Madrid

Villarreal v Bayern Munich

Benfica v Liverpool

Europa League champions Villarreal will host 2020 champions Bayern Munich in the third match-up while Benfica and Liverpool will slug it out for the last semi-final ticket.

The first-leg quarter-final fixtures will be held on Tuesday, April 5, and Wednesday, April 6 while the return legs will hold a week later on Tuesday, April 12, and Wednesday, April 13.

The winner of the clash between Real Madrid and Chelsea will face the victors between Manchester City and Atletico Madrid in the first semi-final match-up.

Liverpool and Bayern Munich will play a rematch of 2019's Round-of-16 fixture if they both defeat Benfica and Villarreal respectively as expected.

Liverpool won 3-1 on aggregate against the German champions in 2019, defeating Bayern Munich 3-1 in the return leg at the Allianz Arena after playing a 0-0 draw at Anfield Stadium.

The semi-final fixtures are slated for April 26/27 and May 3 and 4 while the final is scheduled to hold at the Stade de France on Saturday, May 28.

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe Damola Ogungbe

More from category

  • Thomas Partey is now a Muslim ahead of Ghana's clash against Nigeria

    Thomas Partey converts to Islam ahead of Ghana's clash against Nigeria

  • Chelsea and Real Madrid meet in the UEFA Champions League for the second season running

    Chelsea draw Real Madrid as Manchester City get Atletico Madrid in Champions League quarterfinal draw

  • Vinicius, Chukwueze and Aubameyang are expected to play active roles for their respective clubs this weekend in the La Liga.

    Preview: Last El Clasico, tricky rivalries and relegation race highlight busy matchday 29

Recommended articles

Thomas Partey converts to Islam ahead of Ghana's clash against Nigeria

Thomas Partey converts to Islam ahead of Ghana's clash against Nigeria

Chelsea draw Real Madrid as Manchester City get Atletico Madrid in Champions League quarterfinal draw

Chelsea draw Real Madrid as Manchester City get Atletico Madrid in Champions League quarterfinal draw

How to know if a betting site is legal in Nigeria?

How to know if a betting site is legal in Nigeria?

Preview: Last El Clasico, tricky rivalries and relegation race highlight busy matchday 29

Preview: Last El Clasico, tricky rivalries and relegation race highlight busy matchday 29

Iwobi reveals his incredible technique for the 99th-minute winning goal against Newcastle United

Iwobi reveals his incredible technique for the 99th-minute winning goal against Newcastle United

Former Manchester United star Patrice Evra to fight Adam Saleh in boxing bout

Former Manchester United star Patrice Evra to fight Adam Saleh in boxing bout

Trending

UCL

Thomas Tuchel reveals who he wants Chelsea to face in the Quarter-final

Thomas Tuchel (IMAGO Paul Marriott)
PREMIER LEAGUE

Paul Pogba becomes 3rd Manchester United player to be robbed in 2022

Paul Pogba's family was robbed while he was playing for Manchester United
2022 WCQ

Nigerians to watch Super Eagles against Ghana for just N2000 at Abuja Stadium

The Super Eagles of Nigeria face a tough battle against the Black Stars of Ghana
SUPER EAGLES

Why can't Nigeria's best performer in Europe get into the national team?

Nwakaeme has scored 11 goals and assisted 10 more in 23 apps this season.

‘I had to flee because rockets were exploding everywhere’ – Ghanaian striker in Ukraine

‘I had to flee because rockets were exploding everywhere’ – Ghanaian striker in Ukraine
SUPER EAGLES

Babayaro urges Moses Simon to ignore Newcastle United, move to a Champions League club instead

Moses Simon joined Nantes on a permanent deal in 2020 after spending the 2019/20 season on loan at the Ligue 1 club from Levante
2022 WCQ

Black Stars call up Jose Mourinho's Roma starlet for Super Eagles clash

Felix Afena-Gyan could make his Black Stars debut against the Super Eagles in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers next week
PREMIER LEAGUE

‘Aubameyang is a great person, I’m happy he’s doing well for Barcelona’ – Partey

‘Aubameyang is a great person, I’m happy he’s doing well for Barcelona’ – Partey