Chelsea draw Real Madrid as Manchester City get Atletico Madrid in Champions League quarterfinal draw

Thomas Tuchel's side will match up with the Spanish giants for the second season running in the elite competition after ousting the Los Blancos in the semifinals last season.

English champions Manchester City will go head-to-head with Spanish champions Atletico Madrid for a place in a second consecutive semi-final placing.

Pep Guardiola's City are aiming to go one better than last season's runner-up position after losing the final to Chelsea at the Estadio do Dragao.

Full UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal draws

Chelsea v Real Madrid

Manchester City v Atletico Madrid

Villarreal v Bayern Munich

Benfica v Liverpool

Europa League champions Villarreal will host 2020 champions Bayern Munich in the third match-up while Benfica and Liverpool will slug it out for the last semi-final ticket.

The first-leg quarter-final fixtures will be held on Tuesday, April 5, and Wednesday, April 6 while the return legs will hold a week later on Tuesday, April 12, and Wednesday, April 13.

The winner of the clash between Real Madrid and Chelsea will face the victors between Manchester City and Atletico Madrid in the first semi-final match-up.

Liverpool and Bayern Munich will play a rematch of 2019's Round-of-16 fixture if they both defeat Benfica and Villarreal respectively as expected.

Liverpool won 3-1 on aggregate against the German champions in 2019, defeating Bayern Munich 3-1 in the return leg at the Allianz Arena after playing a 0-0 draw at Anfield Stadium.